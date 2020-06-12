Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Data Annotation Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the massive advancement towards the development of autonomous driving systems, no one today denies or questions the practicality of driverless vehicles. However, these vehicles have reached the deployment stage only in restricted operation design domains (ODDs). The launch of Audi's A8 (featured with level 3 functions) that reached the deployment stage in early 2019, had increased the confidence among the majority of OEMs and tier-1s; however, the level 4 and 5 vehicles still need enough time and testing to get on public roads.
This study on Autonomous Driving Data Annotation/ Labeling includes:
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Deep Learning in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)
2.1. AI Technology evolution in AVs
2.2. Competition Assessment of AI players in AV industry
2.3. Supplier analysis
3. Data Annotation/ Labeling for self-driving vehicles
3.1. Changing industry dynamics and future opportunities
3.2. Need for data annotation in AV simulation, verification and validation
3.3. AV simulation companies mapping
3.4. AV data annotation- Recent industry development (M&A, Partnerships, JVs) mapping
3.5. Spending or investment on AV Data Annotation
3.6. OEMs/shuttle providers and tier-1 mapping with data labeling companies
3.7. In-house data annotation vs procurement from third party
3.8. Competition assessment of data annotation companies
3.9. Pricing models of data annotation companies- per unit annotation rate vs per hour service charges vs in-house resource acquisition for data annotation
3.10. ADAS Sensor Data annotation
3.10.1. LiDAR annotation
3.10.2. Camera Annotation
3.10.3. Radar Annotation
4. AV data annotation: Market estimation and forecast
4.1. Data annotation tools
4.1.1. Semantic Segmentation
4.1.2. 2D/ 3D bounding boxes
4.1.3. Cuboid annotation
4.1.4. Landmark annotation
4.1.5. Text/ Linguistic annotation
4.1.6. Polygon and polyline annotation
4.1.7. Audio annotation
4.1.8. Video annotation
4.2. Data annotation techniques
4.2.1. Manual Ground-truth Labeling
4.2.2. Automatic/software tools based Labeling
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyvn3o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: