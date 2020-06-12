Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gambling Report Platinum Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gambling subscription includes the comprehensive Global Gambling Report and the Interactive Gambling Report, which between them cover all sectors and jurisdictions of the US$ 450 billion global gambling industry: betting, casinos, gaming machines, lotteries and bingo.
The reports are continually updated with new gambling data and information and cover more than 250 individual gambling jurisdictions in every region of the world:
The reports include several detailed datasheets with a decade's worth of historic gambling revenues (gross gaming yield) by gambling activity and forecasts until 2022.
Alongside the discussion of gambling tax and regulatory issues, hundreds of tables and graphs help show the trends taking place in each market by gambling sector: betting, casinos, gaming machines, lotteries and bingo.
The specialist gambling reports provide valuable market intelligence for gambling operators, investors, and regulators:
Key Topics Covered:
GLOBAL GAMBLING REPORT
Datasheets:
1. Global gambling forecasts by region and product (2001 - 2019f)
2. Key Markets Database: gambling data for 130+ key jurisdictions (2001 - 2019f) in local currency and US$
3. Global gambling data appendix (2007 - 2013)
Individual gambling jurisdiction reports:
INTERACTIVE GAMBLING REPORT
Datasheet:
Interactive Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) by product and region, with data on offshore and local licences (2004-2019f)
GGY data for more than 50 individual countries in Europe, Asia and Americas by product (2004-2019f)
Interactive gambling report:
50-page report discussing trends in interactive gambling regulation, market assessment and e-gaming operators
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94xnyw
