The global gambling subscription includes the comprehensive Global Gambling Report and the Interactive Gambling Report, which between them cover all sectors and jurisdictions of the US$ 450 billion global gambling industry: betting, casinos, gaming machines, lotteries and bingo.



The reports are continually updated with new gambling data and information and cover more than 250 individual gambling jurisdictions in every region of the world:

Africa: 47 jurisdictions

Asia and Middle East: 44 jurisdictions

Caribbean: 24 jurisdictions

Europe: 50 jurisdictions

Latin America: 20 jurisdictions

North America: 67 jurisdictions

Oceania: 17 jurisdictions

The reports include several detailed datasheets with a decade's worth of historic gambling revenues (gross gaming yield) by gambling activity and forecasts until 2022.



Alongside the discussion of gambling tax and regulatory issues, hundreds of tables and graphs help show the trends taking place in each market by gambling sector: betting, casinos, gaming machines, lotteries and bingo.



The specialist gambling reports provide valuable market intelligence for gambling operators, investors, and regulators:

Strategic Positioning: data and information to help make decisions on investing in reliable, stable markets determined by good regulation and reasonable taxation.

Competition: are the jurisdictions where you trade saturated? Do other markets offer better opportunities for future success?

Future potential: what are the countries where the gambling spends per capita is lower than the average? Do those countries offer opportunities for long term growth?

Tax and regulation: which countries are looking to regulate for the first time? What are the trends in tax mechanisms and regulatory developments?

Key Topics Covered:



GLOBAL GAMBLING REPORT



Datasheets:



1. Global gambling forecasts by region and product (2001 - 2019f)

2. Key Markets Database: gambling data for 130+ key jurisdictions (2001 - 2019f) in local currency and US$

3. Global gambling data appendix (2007 - 2013)



Individual gambling jurisdiction reports:

Africa

Asia & Middle East

Caribbean

Europe

Central & South America

North America



Oceania

INTERACTIVE GAMBLING REPORT



Datasheet:



Interactive Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) by product and region, with data on offshore and local licences (2004-2019f)

GGY data for more than 50 individual countries in Europe, Asia and Americas by product (2004-2019f)



Interactive gambling report:



50-page report discussing trends in interactive gambling regulation, market assessment and e-gaming operators

