ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 15 - 12 JUNE 2020

Attached as separate PDF file, please find Chairman of the Board of Directors Klaus Nyborg’s oral report in full from NORDEN's annual general meeting, which is held today 12 June 2020 at 11 am CEST.

The Chairman's report and the accompanying presentation (the presentation is only available in Danish) will also be made available at www.ds-norden.com from approximately 11 am CEST. A webcast (in Danish) from the annual general meeting will also be made available today after the general meeting.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Board of Directors

For further information:

Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachments