6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The increasing demand from developing nations drives the ceramic sanitary ware market. Historically, the awareness regarding personal hygiene was low in developing nations. Therefore, the ceramic sanitary ware market had limited growth and development. However, due to the multiple initiatives taken by the governments of developing countries, the awareness about hygiene and proper sanitation is increasing. According to the latest data by the WHO, 45% of the global population used the safely managed sanitation service in 2017. This number is expected to increase in the coming years due to the rising public awareness, professional marketing of sanitation to those lacking the access, and initiatives of the private sector in public sanitation.



The increasing industrialization in emerging markets, such as Brazil, China, and India, and increasing consumer awareness about hygiene and purchasing power are driving the demand for ceramic sanitary ware.



Toilet sinks/Water closets is projected to account for the largest share of the overall ceramic sanitary ware market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.

Toilet sinks/Water closets are the basic ceramic sanitary ware.Most of the rural population in developing countries do not have access to this basic sanitation system, and hence a country like India is taking initiatives under its Swachh Bharat Abhiyan program to build public toilets in rural areas.



This is the major factor for the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market in India.



The toilet sinks/water closets segment is further classified into, one piece, two piece, EWC, wall hung closets, and others. The demand for one piece toilet sinks is very high due to its low cost and easy availability.



Commercial is the larger application in the overall ceramic sanitary ware market in terms of value.

The consumption of ceramic sanitary ware is very high in the commercial application.This is mainly due to the heavy use and frequent replacement of the ceramic sanitary ware in the commercial application.



The commercial segment is further classified into hospitality, industrial, institutional & retail, and offices.Hospitality is the largest sub-segment of the commercial application.



The increasing international tourism over the last ten years, coupled with the increasing number of luxurious hotels, resorts, and villas, is supporting the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market in the hospitality sub-segment.



Low cost to drive the demand for ceramic sanitary ware in slip casting.



Ceramic sanitary ware market by technology is segmented into slip casting, pressure casting, tape casting, and isostatic casting.Slip casting is the most popular technology for the manufacturing of ceramic sanitary wares.



This is the most economical technology as it does not require any technical expertise to conduct operations, unlike other technologies. Hence, the labor cost is saved in the case of slip casting technology.



Rapid industrialization in APAC to drive the demand for ceramic sanitary ware.

The APAC ceramic sanitary ware market is projected to be the largest during the forecast period.The growing industrialization and infrastructural development in the region have offered enormous opportunities for the use of ceramic sanitary ware across various applications in the region.



The major ceramic sanitary ware markets in APAC are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. China is the major hub for manufacturing activities, globally, followed by Japan and India.

As a result of the global pandemic due to COVID-19, the ceramic sanitary ware market is expected to witness slow growth for the year of 2020.According to the IMF, the GDP growth rate of APAC will fall to 0% in 2020.



However, the ongoing and upcoming huge construction projects in India and Japan are expected to support the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market during the forecast period.

Also, China is the most populous country in the world. It has resulted in the need for new houses, which is expected to drive the market in APAC.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 60%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 10%

• By Designation: C-Level - 30%, Director Level - 60%, and Others - 10%

• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 30%, South America - 5%, Middle East & Africa - 10%



The key players profiled in the report include Geberit Group (Switzerland), Kohler Co. (US), TOTO Ltd. (Japan), LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), Roca Sanitario SA (Spain), Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Duravit AG (Germany), Duratex SA (Brazil), and HSIL (India).



This report segments the market for ceramic sanitary ware based on type, technology, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, and key strategies associated with the market for ceramic sanitary ware.



This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the ceramic sanitary ware market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



