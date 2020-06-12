Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta and Pasta Sauces Market in Europe, Premium Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A unique strategic vision of demand and supply in the 24-country European Pasta Foods market is presented, in particular, identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Taken together, this report provides a unique and invaluable hard data strategic picture of the dynamics of this market from both a demand and a supply perspective.
This report provides a 45-page Executive Summary providing a detailed analysis of demand and supply comparing the merits of the 96 individual country & product markets covered, and features 28 graphs and 7 tables.
The supporting 269-page Main Report provides the underlying hard data by product & country for market demand (volume and value, retail and foodservice), and for supply (company market shares and brands).
Market Demand Analysis And Forecasts
For all the 96 country & product, markets covered, historical and forecast demand data are provided for the retail, foodservice and total markets by volume and value, together with a comparative analysis of all markets, including by per capita consumption and expenditure.
A Unique Strategic Vision Of The 427 Major Players
The Top-10 Players supply 47.3% of this market.
The leading company by market share value is Barilla with a 16.8% share, followed by Ebro Foods (6.2%) and Giovanni Rana (3.8%). This unique strategic company compilation is drawn from the researcher's online database (10,000+ companies, 25,000+ market shares).
Detailed In-Depth Coverage Includes:
Countries:
Products:
A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yj8yas
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: