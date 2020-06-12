Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta and Pasta Sauces Market in Europe, Premium Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A unique strategic vision of demand and supply in the 24-country European Pasta Foods market is presented, in particular, identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Taken together, this report provides a unique and invaluable hard data strategic picture of the dynamics of this market from both a demand and a supply perspective.

This report provides a 45-page Executive Summary providing a detailed analysis of demand and supply comparing the merits of the 96 individual country & product markets covered, and features 28 graphs and 7 tables.



The supporting 269-page Main Report provides the underlying hard data by product & country for market demand (volume and value, retail and foodservice), and for supply (company market shares and brands).



Market Demand Analysis And Forecasts

For all the 96 country & product, markets covered, historical and forecast demand data are provided for the retail, foodservice and total markets by volume and value, together with a comparative analysis of all markets, including by per capita consumption and expenditure.



A Unique Strategic Vision Of The 427 Major Players

This report presents a strategic vision of the major multi-country players as well as all the significant players in each country. 328 holding companies and 99 key subsidiaries are identified, covering each of the 4 countries and product markets presented, together with 817 market shares and matching brands. The Top-10 Players supply 47.3% of this market.

The leading company by market share value is Barilla with a 16.8% share, followed by Ebro Foods (6.2%) and Giovanni Rana (3.8%). This unique strategic company compilation is drawn from the researcher's online database (10,000+ companies, 25,000+ market shares).



Detailed In-Depth Coverage Includes:

No. of Country Markets - 24

No. of Product Markets - 4

Total No. Ctry/Prod Markets - 96

No. of Holding Companies+ - 328

No. of Key Subsidiaries - 99

No. of Co. Market Shares - 817

Countries:

Austria

Belgium/Lux

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Kingdom

Products:

All Pasta

Fresh Pasta

Dry Pasta

Pasta Sauces

Canned Pasta

A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yj8yas

