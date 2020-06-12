Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Monthly Semiconductor Report" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Semiconductor Monthly Update Report reflects the need for immediate analysis and comment in the very fast changing electronics and semiconductor market. This report is published monthly and emailed to industry executives for immediate consumption and application.



Monthly rolling charts illustrating Units, average Selling prices (aSp) and Revenue, show industry growth rates broken down into IC, Optoelectronic and Discrete categories, a useful industry momentum indicator. The link between the economy and the semiconductor industry is loose at best. However by measuring and understanding the impact of wafer fab capacity on lead-times and prices, and by monitoring the level of system OEM, distribution and semiconductor company inventory, more sense can be made of this fundamentally unstable industry.



Because this report is published monthly it is able to concentrate on short-term issues, and is written by analysts from the leading semiconductor analyst company in Europe, and each issue is also considered for long term impact.



These monthly reports are essential for those that need up-to-date knowledge for planning, managing and funding companies in the semiconductor industry. The reports are also a must for those in outsourcing roles such as IC and system design houses, mask making, IC assembly and wafer foundries.

Key Topics Covered:



The Executive Overview: Looks at the global issues influencing the semiconductor industry, and provides analysis and commentary on the market trends and outlook



Market Summary: Monitors worldwide & European growth rates for total semiconductores ICs, optoelectronics & discrete devices. Growth rates are plotted on an actual 4-week month adjusted basis for units, average selling prices (aSps) & revenue



Industry Capacity: Examines the current global wafer fab capacity utilisation and other capacity related issues & their potential impact on semiconductor revenues, particularly aSps



World Economic Round Up: Key to understanding the global economy, this section provides a world summary with detailed reviews of the major world regions, namely North america, Europe, China, Japan & asia-pacific



Russia/CIS: a monthly feature and analysis of the economic & industry trends in the Former USSR



Economic Case Study: Each month a particular issue is taken as a case study & analysed in further detail



Market Trends: Selects a different key end use application sector or product and reviews its market potential. particular issues, concerns and semiconductor market opportunities are analysed



Semiconductor Spotlight: analyses new technology trends or industry characteristics



Exchange Rates: Trends for the Euro against the US Dollar and UK Sterling is shown for reference purposes

