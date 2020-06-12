Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Granite, Marble and Stone market worldwide will grow by a projected 5 Trillion Metric Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Granite, Marble and Stone, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.5% and reach a market size of 23 Trillion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Granite, Marble and Stone market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 121.4 Billion Metric Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 126.9 Billion Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Granite, Marble and Stone segment will reach a market size of 1.3 Trillion Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Granite, Marble and Stone market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.6 Trillion Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ablegroup Berhad

Asian Granito India Limited

Benchmark Building Supplies Ltd.

CaesarStone

California Crafted Marble, Inc.

Cambria

Cosentino SA

Dakota Granite Company

Dimpomar

Duracite, Inc.

Granite Transformations

Hilltop Granites

Kangli Stone Group

Marazzi Group

Mohawk Industries

Pokarna Limited

Polycor Inc.

Temmer Marble

Topalidis S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures

Recent Market Activity

Global Dimension Stone Industry

China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite

Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed Stone Market Worldwide

Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized

Trends in Interior Design: Stone, Tile and Marble



Marble Cladding Trends

Natural Stone Trends

Global Competitor Market Shares

Granite, Marble and Stone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone

Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand

Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion

Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations

Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials

While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise

Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business

Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects

With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant

Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry

Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation

Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite, Marble and Stone

Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage

Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration

Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



