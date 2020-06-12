Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioreactors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Cell; Molecule; Technology; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bioreactors market was valued at US$ 2,958.50 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,169.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors, and rapid growth of the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries are among the prime factors driving the bioreactors market. However, stringent regulatory frameworks hinder the growth of the market.



The use of single-use bioreactors has increased in the modern biopharmaceutical processes in the last few years. This can be attributed to their unique ability to allow enhanced process flexibility, reduce investment requirements, and limit operational costs. Also, many companies have developed single-use bioreactors for the production of a wide range of therapeutics. For instance, Distek Inc., has developed a benchtop single-use bioreactor system for recombinant protein production. Single-use bioreactors reduce the risks of contamination and decrease production turnaround times. Moreover, the reduction in validation time has been one of the prime benefits of single-use bioreactors. The rising adoption of single-use bioreactors for upstream bioprocessing is driving the growth of the market.



The global bioreactors market is segmented on the basis of cell, molecule, technology, and end user. The bioreactors market, by molecule, is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, stem cells, gene therapy, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the stem cell segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on cell, the bioreactors market is segmented into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into wave-induced motion sub, stirred sub, single-use bubble column, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into research and development organizations, biopharma manufacturers, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).



