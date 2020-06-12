New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Data Room Market By Component By Deployment Type By Organization Size By Application By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914569/?utm_source=GNW

This online archive can be easily accessed through a secure network at any venue. Advisors/bidders make extensive use of automated data rooms for financial transfers, due diligence for mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, IPO, strategic partnerships, inspections, IP management, board communications, and secure document sharing.



The finance department of every company relies on the consistency and analysis of the results. Most of the managerial activities focus on the financial sector application as it centers around making profit/loss calculations, the balance sheets and the preparation of annual reports. Virtual data room could be a key enabler for this business feature, because it could allow the financial analyst to exchange sensitive, proprietary information with the other parties involved in the transactions. Considering the value and criticality of financial transaction data, many organizations are moving towards virtual data room solutions to safeguard their data when communicating with the deal participants.



Blockchain applications are evolving to improve VDR security across the IT ecosystem. Virtual data room technologies are being expanded beyond M&A practices, as most of the company processes are now online. Many leading IT and telecommunications providers have incorporated technology that could provide them with a fast and effective flow of information and communication.



As a result of rising digitalization, the marketing and sales sector role is growing rapidly. This business function is critical to any company that wants assistance and knowledge from various divisions and can be influential in effectively turning leads. Marketing and distribution managers are constantly searching for emerging innovations to outperform their competitors.



Such teams tend to share private data with different external partners, such as client partners, resellers and distributors. As a result, to ensure the confidentiality and accessibility of shared data, they implement interactive data room solutions that will also help them hold private meetings and negotiate business deals. Technological developments and infrastructure development will contribute to advancements in virtual data room technologies in the coming years. This would lead to faster market operations.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Marketing & Sales, Finance, Legal and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Social Assistance, Government, Retail & Ecommerce and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Citrix Systems, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Intralinks), Vault Rooms, Inc., ShareVault, Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., CapLinked, Inc., Diligent Corporation, SecureDocs, Inc., and SmartRoom.



Strategies deployed in Virtual Data Room Market



Apr-2020: Drooms came into partnership with Realxdata, one of Germany’s leading technology companies specialized in the analysis of real estate data. The partnership was aimed to improve the efficiency of clients’ real estate transactions. The partnership highlights the integration of VDRs with property market analysis and transaction management solutions. This integration would help in accelerating and simplifying the preparation as well as execution of real estate transactions.



Jan-2020: Diligent came into an agreement with DocuSign, a leader in electronic signature solution. Following the agreement, the former company was aimed to enhance its powerful entity governance solution through the integration with DocuSign Agreement Cloud. The information management and secure workflows within Entities combined with DocuSign provides a powerful combination that ensures data and documents can be actioned and returned in one system of record efficiently and securely.



Sep-2019: Intralinks signed partnership agreement with Black & Callow, one of Europe’s leading financial print and communications companies. Following the partnership, the companies aimed to provide end-to-end solutions for Capital Markets fundraisings and related transactions. The partnership provided their clients access to the leading global Due Diligence platform, which is integral to Capital Markets fundraisings as well as M&A projects.



Jun-2019: Diligent introduced Secure File Sharing and Secure Meeting Workflow applications, as part of the Diligent Governance Cloud. These applications enabled completely secure collaboration not only between board members and executives, but also reaching beyond the boardroom including auditors, regulators, and other key third party stakeholders.



May-2019: Drooms signed an agreement with Oodrive, the European leader in sensitive data management. Following the agreement, both the companies were focused on marketing their joint solution in their respective markets: France and French-speaking territories for Oodrive, and Germany and German-speaking territories for Drooms.



Apr-2019: Citrix Systems announced it is launching Citrix SD-WAN (specifically, a virtual instance of its SD-WAN appliance) and Citrix ADC (application delivery controller) on GCP Marketplace.



Mar-2019: Drooms launched Drooms PORTFOLIO, a digital platform. The platform boosts real estate asset managers’ administrative processes. Drooms PORTFOLIO facilitated intelligent and secure portfolio management of multiple assets throughout their hold phase, allocating bespoke data rooms to individual assets while storing them on a single platform.



Nov-2018: SS&C Intralinks unveiled the new Data Room Insights Dashboard. Using a proprietary algorithm, the dashboard captures the number of data room visits and documents accessed by each buyer group down to the individual level and shows information that advisors would otherwise need to manually sort and manipulate.



Feb-2018: Diligent released the Diligent Governance Cloud, the integrated and secure enterprise governance management solution. The solution helps organizations in achieving best-in-class governance.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Application



• Marketing & Sales



• Finance



• Legal



• Others



By End User



• BFSI



• Telecom & IT



• Healthcare & Social Assistance



• Government



• Retail & Ecommerce



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Citrix Systems, Inc.



• SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Intralinks)



• Vault Rooms, Inc.



• ShareVault



• Drooms GmbH



• EthosData Ltd.



• CapLinked, Inc.



• Diligent Corporation



• SecureDocs, Inc.



• SmartRoom



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

