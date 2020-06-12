Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Two Wheeler Loan Market, By Type, By Source, By Percentage of Amount Sanctioned, By Type of City, By Tenure (Less than 3 year and 3-5 Year), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Two Wheeler Loan Market in India is projected to grow from an estimated $ 7.2 billion in 2020 to $ 12.3 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 11% over the next five years. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of growing disposable income, declining fuel prices and increasing ownership of two wheelers. Technological advancements in the form of a shift from combustion engine vehicle to electric vehicles, new product launches, subsidies offered by the government on purchase of electric vehicles and high vehicle replacement rate are boosting the sales of two wheelers across the country, thereby driving the two wheeler loan market.



Two wheelers offer a preferred transport option for short distance commute in India. Moreover, two wheelers are convenient in traffic congestions and provide ease of parking compared with other vehicles, thereby aiding the adoption of two wheelers, which in turn, is driving the two wheeler loan market as well. Moreover, now there is option to apply online for loan and fewer documents are required, owing to net banking, eliminating hassles related to long approval, which is positively influencing the growth of the market. Additionally, the presence of major automakers in the country, flexibility in terms of tenure and payment mode and negotiable interest rates based on CIBIL scores are further steering growth in the market.



The Indian Two Wheeler Loan Market can be segmented based on type, source, percentage of amount sanctioned, type of city, tenure and region. In terms of type, the Indian Two Wheeler Loan Market can be bifurcated into new two wheeler and used two wheeler loans. New two wheeler is the major segment in the market; however, old two wheeler segment is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years on account of lower price of such vehicles.



Major players operating in the Indian Two Wheeler Loan Market are categorized into Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) and banks. For instance, some of the major banks in the country include HDFC bank, State Bank of India, ICICI bank and Axis Bank, among others. Leading NBFCs operating in the country include Hero Fincorp, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited and Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd., Ltd.



Objectives of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Two Wheeler Loan Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Two Wheeler Loan Market based on type, source, percentage of amount sanctioned, type of city, tenure and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Two Wheeler Loan Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Two Wheeler Loan Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Two Wheeler Loan Market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Two Wheeler Loan Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North India Two Wheeler Loan Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast



7. West India Two Wheeler Loan Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast



8. South India Two Wheeler Loan Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast



9. East India Two Wheeler Loan Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profile

14.1.1. Company Detail

14.1.2. Service Charges & Fees

14.1.3. Documentation Required For Loan

14.1.4. Terms & Conditions of Loan

14.2. HDFC Bank

14.3. Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

14.4. State Bank of India

14.5. ICICI Bank

14.6. Shriram City Union Finance Ltd.

14.7. TATA Capital Financial Services Ltd.

14.8. Axis Bank

14.9. Punjab National Bank

14.10. HERO FinCorp

14.11. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company



15. Strategic Recommendations



