Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CIREC Monthly News: Russian & East European Chemical Markets" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



CIREC Monthly News provides market analysis of the chemical and petrochemical sectors in East Europe, Russia and the CIS.



The information is collated from a combination of empirical and anecdotal sources for a report that has been running since the start of 1991.



The report is published 12 times a year and is backed up by online databases.



Key Topics Covered (Sample Content):



Petrochemicals

Market trends in Russia

Russian production/capacity volumes

Polyolefins

Ethylene derivatives

Aromatics

Plastics

Methanol/Gas based products

Synthetic Rubber

PVC Chlorine

PVC market in Russia

Other products

Ukraine

Caucasus/Central Asia

Methanol-Batumi

Frequently occuring companies:

PKN Orlen (Poland)

MOL (Hungary)

SIBUR (Russia)

Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia)

Kazanorgsintez (Russia)

Kuibyshevazot (Russia)

SOCAR (Azerbaijan)

