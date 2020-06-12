Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CIREC Monthly News: Russian & East European Chemical Markets" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
CIREC Monthly News provides market analysis of the chemical and petrochemical sectors in East Europe, Russia and the CIS.
The information is collated from a combination of empirical and anecdotal sources for a report that has been running since the start of 1991.
The report is published 12 times a year and is backed up by online databases.
Key Topics Covered (Sample Content):
Frequently occuring companies:
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb382q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: