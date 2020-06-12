Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refurbished Medical Equipment Market by Product (Medical Imaging, Intensive Care Equipment, OR Equipment, Patient Monitors), Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers)-Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refurbished medical equipment market is projected to reach USD 21.24 billion by 2025 from USD 12.16 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2025. In this report, the refurbished medical equipment market is categorized based on product, application, end-user, and region.

The growth of the global refurbished medical equipment market can be attributed to factors such as hospital budget cuts, large inventory of used or old medical devices, rising demand for capital-intensive diagnostic imaging equipment, e-commerce platforms enhancing the purchase of refurbished medical equipment, growing preference for eco-friendly products, increasing number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, and the growing opportunities in emerging economies. However, factors such as stringent regulations on the import and use of refurbished medical devices in certain countries, lack of standardization of policies for the use and sale of refurbished devices, increasing influx of low-cost new medical devices, and the negative perception about the quality of refurbished medical devices are expected to restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growth of the market is expected to be slowed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the forecast period.



This report focuses on various levels of analysis - industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the refurbished medical equipment market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Overview

4.2 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4.3 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Product and Region (Usd Million)

4.4 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Share, by End User, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

5 Market Overview



6 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Medical Imaging Equipment

6.3 Operating Room & Surgical Equipment

6.4 Patient Monitors

6.5 Cardiology Equipment

6.6 Urology Equipment

6.7 Neurology Equipment

6.8 Intensive Care Equipment

6.9 Intravenous Therapy Systems

6.10 Endoscopy Equipment

6.11 Other Medical Equipment

7 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Applications

7.3 Therapeutic Applications



8 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.5 Other End Users

9 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3 Competitive Scenario (2017-2020)

10.4 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.5 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles



Avante Health Solutions

Block Imaging International, Inc.

Desert Tech Medical Systems

Everx Pvt. Ltd.

Fair Medical Co. Ltd

Future Health Concepts

GE Healthcare (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Hi Tech International Group, Inc.

Hilditch Group

Integrity Medical Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Master Medical Equipment

Nationwide Imaging Services

Pacific Healthcare Imaging, Llc

Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers (A Part of Siemens Group)

Soma Technology, Inc.

US Med-Equip, Inc.

US Medical Systems, Llc

Venture Medical Requip, Inc.

