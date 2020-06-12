New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vein Illuminator Market By Technology By End Use By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914568/?utm_source=GNW

Using this device, the vasculature on the skin surface can be highlighted thus helping the patient to puncture the vein without much discomfort.



This device is mainly used for elderly people because their skin is very sensitive and it is difficult for doctors to find a vein. Other people who benefit from the venous illuminator device are dark-skinned patients, patients whose veins may not be visible or palpable, agitated patients, obese patients, burn-injury patients, etc.



Vein illuminator is mainly used for the geriatric population and also for infants, as their veins cannot be easily located. The use of a vein illuminator decreases the chances of undesired damage or injuries that may occur when the veins are located. A vein illuminator utilizes hemoglobin’s infrared absorption along with an arrangement of scanned lasers in order to detect a vein map directly on a patient’s skin.



Increasing demand for painless injection in blood or intravenous access is also expected to drive market development. These devices are particularly beneficial for use in children and adults, as they reduce the risk of multiple needle pinching in infants and elderly patients. Illumination technology eases the work of clinicians by developing a main vein road map.



Increased hygiene regulations in the medical sector are also increasing the need for vein illuminators. These standards require the use of these products for the insertion of catheters and syringes. The Infusion Nurses Society (INS) is one such organization that has approved the use of venous visualization technology. According to a survey by the National Health Service (NHS) of Scotland, 80 percent of occupational needlestick injuries could have been prevented by using a safety device.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Infrared, Transillumination and Ultrasound. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Blood Donation Camps, Academic Institutions and Other End-uses. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Blood Draw, Intravenous Access and Other Application. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AccuVein, Inc., Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. (Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd.), TransLite, LLC, VueTek Scientific, LLC, ZD Medical, Inc., BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Near Infrared Imaging, Inc., Sharn Anesthesia, Inc., Venoscope, LLC, and Cambridge Medical Group.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Technology



• Infrared



• Transillumination and



• Ultrasound



By End Use



• Hospitals



• Blood Donation Camps



• Academic Institutions and



• Other End-uses



By Application



• Blood Draw



• Intravenous Access and



• Other Application



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AccuVein, Inc.



• Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. (Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd.)



• TransLite, LLC



• VueTek Scientific, LLC



• ZD Medical, Inc.



• BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.



• Near Infrared Imaging, Inc.



• Sharn Anesthesia, Inc.



• Venoscope, LLC



• Cambridge Medical Group



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914568/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001