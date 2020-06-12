Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber Tape Market by form (Prepreg Tape, Carbon Tape), Resin (Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Polyamide), Manufacturing Process (Hot Melt, Solvent Dip), End-use Industry (Aerospace, Marine, Pipe & Tank, Sporting Goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The carbon fiber tape market is projected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. In comparison to conventional materials such as aluminum and steel, carbon fiber tape offers strength, tenacity, density, and thermal and electrical conductivity, fatigue, and corrosion resistance properties. Carbon fiber tape is preferred in high-performance applications in several end-use industries, including aerospace & defense, thereby driving the market. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aerospace & defense industry has affected the carbon fiber tape market adversely.



Epoxy resin is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. Epoxy is the most widely used resin for carbon fiber prepreg tapes. It is a thermoset resin known for its excellent mechanical, electrical, and high heat resistance properties. It is also available in a wide variety of curing-agent variations. It has better physical, mechanical, and adhesion properties and low shrinkage compared to other resins. Carbon fiber prepreg tapes formulated using epoxy resin as a matrix have improved toughness, impact strength, and resistance to moisture and corrosion.

The growth of the aerospace industry is driven by the need for fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft and the appreciation of the US currency that is affecting aircraft purchases. The global fleet size of aircraft is projected to double over the next two decades. Carbon fiber tapes are used on a large scale in the aerospace industry in the form of prepreg tapes. Carbon fiber prepreg tapes have higher strength-to-weight capability than other traditional aerospace materials, and hence, facilitate more efficient designs, structurally and aerodynamically. In addition, high strength, high stiffness, and high abrasion resistance are achieved with carbon fiber tapes in aircraft. They are used in both primary and secondary structures in aircraft.

North America is the largest carbon fiber tape market in terms of value. The key reason for this growth includes the demand for carbon fiber tape in the aerospace & defense industry in the region. The demand for carbon fiber tape in aerospace & defense, sporting goods, marine, and other industries is projected to grow due to product innovation and technological advancements. The growth of the market in this region is further boosted by improved carbon fiber tape composite technology solutions, superior properties, and increasing penetration in various end-use industries.

This report covers the global carbon fiber tape market and forecasts the market size until 2025. It includes the following market segmentation - Resin (Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Bismaleimide, Polyamide, Others), Form (Prepreg Tape, Dry Tape), Manufacturing Process ( Hot Melt, Solvent Dip), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Pipe & Tank, Construction & Infrastructure, Sporting Goods, and Others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA). Porter's Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global carbon fiber tape market.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Carbon Fiber Tape Market, by Form



7 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, by Resin (Page No. - 61)



8 Carbon Fiber Prepreg Tape Market, by Manufacturing Process



9 Carbon Fiber Tape Market, by End-Use Industry



10 Carbon Fiber Tape Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



3M

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Chomarat

Cristex

Eurocarbon

Evonik Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Hughes Brothers

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Park Electrochemicals

Prf Composite Materials

Rock West Composite

Royal Dsm

Sabic

Sgl Group

Sigmatex

Siltex

Solvay

TCR Composites

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Victrex

Zoltek Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpfucl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900