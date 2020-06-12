Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Complaint Management Software Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per this report, the global complaint management software market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 11.10% over the forecasting period 2020-2028.



The increasing need for customer satisfaction and the protection of the brand's reputation are the key factors driving the global complaint management software market's growth. The rising automated workflow and swift complaint management operations are also other drivers of the market growth. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies like AI into the complaint management system will create new opportunities for the market. But, lack of availability of data provided by the customer to resolve complaints is hindering the global market growth. In addition, fragmented & insufficient information that can lead to ineffective complaint resolution and the outdated systems can pose a challenge to the complaint management software market's growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market report covers the countries from Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



According to the regional landscape, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the complaint management software and is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing adoption of cloud-based complaint management software is driving the growth of the regional market growth. Besides, global complaint management software vendors are increasingly trying to expand their presence in the Asia-Pacific region, thus creating attractive opportunities for the complaint management software market.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major companies in the complaint management software market are Sparta Systems Inc, Freshworks Inc, Oracle, Quantivate LLC, MasterControl Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, AssurX Inc, Equiniti, ETQ LLC, Zendesk and Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd.



Oracle Corporation is a US-based multinational company specializing in computer technology. The company has three distinct business segments, including software, hardware and services. It offers its products and services to different sectors, including, retail, manufacturing, communications, public sector and healthcare. The software solutions provided by the company include customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, project portfolio management and supply chain management, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Complaint Management Software Market - Summary



2. Global Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America Holds the Largest Market Share

2.2.2. Services is the Fastest Growing Component

2.2.3. Government and Defence Holds the Largest Market Share Amongst Industrial Verticals

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Need to Increase Customer Satisfaction and Protect Brand Reputation

2.6.2. Increasing Automated Workflow and Complaint Management Operations

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Insufficient Useful Data to Resolve Customer Complaints

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Integration of New Technologies Such as AI and NLP in Complaint Management Software

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Fragmented and Insufficent Information

2.9.2. Inflexible, Outdated Systems



3. Global Complaint Management Software Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Software

3.2. Service



4. Global Complaint Management Software Market Outlook - by Type

4.1. Integrated

4.2. Stand-Alone



5. Global Complaint Management Software Market Outlook - by Deployment

5.1. On-Premises

5.2. Cloud



6. Global Complaint Management Software Market Outlook - by Industrial Vertical

6.1. BFSI

6.2. Retail

6.3. Government & Public Sector

6.4. It & Telecom

6.5. Hospitality

6.6. Healthcare

6.7. Others



7. Global Complaint Management Software Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Component

7.1.2. Market by Type

7.1.3. Market by Deployment

7.1.4. Market by Industrial Vertical

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Component

7.2.2. Market by Type

7.2.3. Market by Deployment

7.2.4. Market by Industrial Vertical

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Component

7.3.2. Market by Type

7.3.3. Market by Deployment

7.3.4. Market by Industrial Vertical

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Component

7.4.2. Market by Type

7.4.3. Market by Deployment

7.4.4. Market by Industrial Vertical

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Component

7.5.2. Market by Type

7.5.3. Market by Deployment

7.5.4. Market by Industrial Vertical

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Assurx Inc

8.2. Equiniti

8.3. ETQ LLC

8.4. Freshworks Inc

8.5. Mastercontrol Inc

8.6. Oracle

8.7. Quantivate LLC

8.8. Salesforce.Com Inc

8.9. Sparta Systems Inc

8.10. Zendesk Inc

8.11. Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd



9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope

9.2. Research Scope & Deliverables

9.3. Sources of Data

9.4. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d1dgw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900