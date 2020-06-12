Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Game Software Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global video game software market is expected to decline from $167.2 billion in 2019 to $166.4 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -0.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 and reach $223.2 billion in 2023.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global video game software market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider video game software market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The video game software market section of the report gives context. It compares the video game software market with other segments of the software products market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, video game software indicators comparison.



