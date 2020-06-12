Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Game Software Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global video game software market is expected to decline from $167.2 billion in 2019 to $166.4 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -0.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 and reach $223.2 billion in 2023.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global video game software market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider video game software market, and compares it with other markets.
