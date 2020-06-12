Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inland Water Transport Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global inland water transport market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global inland water transport market is expected to decline from $19.6 billion in 2019 to $18.6 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $20.9 billion in 2023.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global inland water transport market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global inland water transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global inland water transport market.



Companies are recently encouraging lean and green inland transportation. For improved efficiency, companies are focusing on natural gas in shipping, improved vessel designs, efficient loading and unloading of cargo and many more. The companies are also retrofitting old equipment in ships with emission reduction devices, hull cleaning and coating and high performance propellers and nozzles. Certain advanced propulsion systems such as fuel cell hybrid drive technologies will be soon there in the market. With these efforts inland transport market is seeing a steady growth in the upcoming years.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider inland water transport market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The inland water transport market section of the report gives context. It compares the inland water transport market with other segments of the water transport market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, inland water transport indicators comparison.



Companies Mentioned



American Commercial Lines LLC

Ingram Industries

AP Moller - Maersk A/S

Jeffboat

European Cruise Service

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Inland Water Transport Market Characteristics



4. Inland Water Transport Market Product Analysis



5. Inland Water Transport Market Supply Chain



6. Inland Water Transport Market Customer Information



7. Inland Water Transport Market Trends And Strategies



8. Inland Water Transport Market Size And Growth



9. Inland Water Transport Market Regional Analysis



10. Inland Water Transport Market Segmentation



11. Inland Water Transport Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Inland Water Transport Market



13. Western Europe Inland Water Transport Market



14. Eastern Europe Inland Water Transport Market



15. North America Inland Water Transport Market



16. South America Inland Water Transport Market



17. Middle East Inland Water Transport Market



18. Africa Inland Water Transport Market



19. Inland Water Transport Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Inland Water Transport Market



21. Market Background: Water Transport Market



22. Recommendations



