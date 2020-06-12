New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom API Market By Type By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914566/?utm_source=GNW

A few other software applications within the enterprise can use the API to invoke the program; a non-company client can use it as well, albeit with considerable difficulties.



The position of Programmable Telecom and APIs is expanding to support more and more than consumer-oriented communications, software, trade and digital content. This evolution extends beyond the support of APIs for B2C and B2B networks for conventional telecommunications applications. It plays a greater role for network service providers in smart infrastructure applications as well as Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and networks.



Cloud computing provides developers with the opportunity to offer web-based application distribution services. This extends network integration and content capabilities and strengthens their value chain Cloud-hosted platforms typically include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). CPaaS is a newer cloud service platform that focuses exclusively on providing corporate communications-enabled software / services for real-time email, voice and video software. CPaaS enables developers to attach real-time connectivity capabilities to their own software without the need to construct backend networks and interfaces.



At the time of the global pandemic of COVID-19, telecommunications API vendors are designing technologies that can cope with the condition of better accessibility. For example, in April 2020, Vonage, a global provider of cloud business communications, announced the launch of its free desktop and mobile video collaboration app, Vonage Video Conferencing (VVC). At the time of the public health crisis, this video API solution is experiencing high demand as a requirement for telehealth, remote work and online education.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Messaging, IVR API, Payment API, Location API, WebRTC and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Enterprise Developers, Partner Developers, Internal Telecom Developers and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Google, Inc. are the forerunners in the Telecom API Market. Companies such as Twilio, Inc., Vonage Holdings Corporation, Telefonica S.A., Nokia Corporation, LocationSmart, and Orange S.A. are some of the key innovators in the market.



Recent strategies deployed in Telecom API Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Apr-2020: Nokia signed an agreement with Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecom operator. The companies would deploy Nokia’s SRAN solution across nine circles in India. Under this agreement, the Nokia supplied networks would offer Airtel the best possible platform when 5G networks launch across the country, with their low latency and faster speeds.



Feb-2020: AT&T collaborated with Braidio, a cloud-based collaborative learning platform. Following the collaboration, the latter company aims to provide voice, messaging, chat, and video capabilities in future apps. Using application programming interfaces from the AT&T API Marketplace, Braidio would help businesses in specific industries better connect and engage with their customers by creating tailored, engaging experiences.



Feb-2020: Cisco signed partnership agreement with Smartfren, one of Indonesia’s leading telecom operators. Under this partnership, the companies would create a multi-cloud architecture. The companies aim to create digital services data center architecture in Indonesia with cloud computing, managed services, and cloud services. The solution selected by Smartfren is the Cisco Multi-Cloud architecture, including Cisco ACI and Cisco UCS.



Jan-2020: Verizon came into partnership with HERE Technologies, a provider of mapping and location data and related services. Jointly, the companies aim to explore cutting-edge applications of Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband network and multi-access edge compute (MEC) platform, 5G Edge, together with HERE location, data technology, and autonomous vehicle expertise. HERE would provide Verizon with access to a range of location data, SDKs, and APIs from the HERE platform.



Nov-2019: Cisco announced partnership with Telestax, a CPaaS enabler for communication service providers. Under this partnership, the companies were focused on the enhancements to Message Exchange, the CPaaS solution for enabling SMS. Telestax Message Exchange enables the sending and receiving of SMS texts for Cisco Webex Teams. In addition to supporting Cisco Webex Teams, the latter company also announced new APIs for Cisco UC-One and an upgrade to the Telestax UC-One API console, offering improved ease of use.



Oct-2019: Vonage announced an agreement with Ramco Systems, the enterprise software provider. Under this agreement, Ramco uses Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform for providing the Ramco CHIA virtual assistant to customers using the WhatsApp Business solution.



Aug-2019: AT&T teamed up with Dell Technologies, a multinational technology company. Together, the companies explore the development of key open infrastructure technology areas for the next-generation network edge that will be required by service providers for supporting new use cases and service opportunities in a cloud-oriented 5G world. Jointly enhance additional open-source efforts includes Metal3-io and OpenStack Ironic, integrate Kubernetes Cluster API.



Jul-2019: AT&T signed an agreement with IBM following which AT&T Communications uses IBM’s expertise for modernizing AT&T Business Solutions’ internal software applications, enabling migrations to the IBM Cloud. Additionally, IBM provides the infrastructure to support AT&T Business applications. AT&T Business utilizes Red Hat’s open-source platform for managing the workloads and applications.



Jul-2019: Vonage came into partnership with Callsign, a London-based company at the forefront of the identity revolution. Following the partnership, the companies aimed to provide enhanced private communications for digital life providers. With APIs through Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Callsign’s real-time, artificial intelligence-driven identity and authentication solutions enable the technology providers to reach their customers on their preferred channel of communication (voice, SMS and social chat apps).



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2020: Google acquired AppSheet, a no-code application development platform. The acquisition aimed to complement Google Cloud’s strategy to reimagine the application development space with a platform that helps enterprises innovate with no-code development, workflow automation, application integration, and API management.



Jan-2020: Twilio completed the acquisition of Teravoz following which the latter company has changed its name to Twilio Brazil. Teravoz helps businesses connect their telephone network with other applications. The acquisition enabled the company in extending its multiple API offerings.



Oct-2019: Cisco took over CloudCherry, a Customer Experience Management (CEM) company that provides customer journey mapping, out-of-the-box integrations, and predictive analytics. CloudCherry’s open API platform simplified how customer data is ingested from systems of records, transactional data, and other data sources, all in real-time, for helping contact center agents close the feedback loop and improve customer loyalty and satisfaction. The acquisition strengthened Cisco’s business.



Aug-2018: Vonage took over TokBox Inc., a subsidiary of Telefonica, S.A. TokBox is the industry-leader in WebRTC programmable video. The acquisition enabled the company to become a leader in the programmable video sector with the strongest level of global adoption among video API providers.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2020: Google Cloud introduced the Anthos cloud application platform to the mobile network edge. The company announced a strategy for helping the telecommunications industry take advantage of the potential of 5G and improve operational efficiencies in core telecom systems.



Nov-2019: Verizon released Co-Management, a new level of service for its SD-WAN managed services portfolio. This new level of service has been providing enterprise customers the ability to change SD-WAN policies (for example, Application-Aware Routing, Quality of Service) through either the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) self-service, policy management portal (Portal) or Verizon’s Application Programming Interface (API) platform.



Jun-2019: Telefonica’s Business Solutions division launched a virtual firewall service based on Fortinet’s platform to protect SD-WAN deployments. The Fortinet-based offering enables customers to tap into security features embedded in Telefonica’s network for supporting end-to-end protection of SD-WAN services.



Mar-2019: AT&T launched a new API marketplace, which has been designed for providing businesses with software code to add new services on their sites and applications. The network operator has positioned the marketplace for two distinct use cases: turnkey applications and self-service APIs that give developers the flexibility to create custom applications.



Jun-2018: Cisco unveiled the new developer capabilities across its intent-based networking platform. Cisco released new developer tools and open APIs into Cisco DNA Center, the command and control center for campus, branch, and edge intent-based networks. DNA Center turns the network from a combination of hardware devices into a single system. With the availability of network-wide APIs, Cisco enables developers to easily program this system, tapping into all of the analytics and insight the network can provide.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Messaging



• IVR API



• Payment API



• Location API



• WebRTC



• Others



By End User



• Enterprise Developers



• Partner Developers



• Internal Telecom Developers



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AT&T, Inc.



• Orange S.A.



• Verizon Communications, Inc.



• Nokia Corporation



• Google, Inc.



• Twilio, Inc.



• Telefonica S.A.



• Vonage Holdings Corporation



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• LocationSmart



