LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for severe genetic rare diseases, today announced that the Company will launch a series of Expert Perspectives calls to provide an in depth review of topics related to the Company's pipeline and platform.

The inaugural call in the series will be hosted on June 22, 2020 at 12pm EDT and will focus on Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa, The call will feature a fireside chat between Aniz Girach, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ProQR Therapeutics, and Robert Koenekoop, MD, PhD of McGill University/Montreal Children’s Hospital. Drs. Girach and Koenekoop will also discuss QR-421a, ProQR’s investigational therapy for patients with Usher syndrome type 2A and retinitis pigmentosa. They will discuss the role of genetic testing and outcome measures related to visual field and visual acuity, including OCT EZ area, DAC, FST, and BCVA. Additionally, they will discuss relative significance of slowing disease progression, stabilization, and visual improvement. An Usher syndrome patient will be participating in the call to discuss her experience with the disease.

Future topics for the Expert Perspectives call series are planned, including autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa and ProQR’s RNA oligonucleotide platform and Axiomer RNA editing approaches.

Event Details

Date/Time: June 22, 2020, 12-1pm EDT

Topic: Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa

To register: https://lifescipartners.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h3OpQ_jURDuZKBe6URtBOg

Following the discussion, a portion of the call will be dedicated to Q&A. The archived presentation will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

Dr. Koenekoop is a Professor of Pediatric Surgery, Human Genetics and Ophthalmology at McGill University. He is also the Director of the Laboratory for Retinal Genetics and Therapeutics. Additionally, he is Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology and has been involved in numerous global clinical trials for patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). As a clinician-scientist, he focuses on finding genetic causes and new treatments for childhood blindness and has participated in international collaborations leading to the discoveries of multiple new IRD genes.

He is currently the PI on seven different human clinical trials in Montreal, testing the safety and efficacy of therapies in adults and children with severe visual loss due to Choroideremia, RPGR related x-linked retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome type 2, Leber congenital amaurosis due to CEP290 mutations and Usher syndrome type 1c patients. He has published over 150 refereed publications, lectured around the world extensively, and holds grants from NIH, CIHR, Fighting Blindness Canada and Reseau du Quebec.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

