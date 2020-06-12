Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Vaccine Development News - Bundle" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 Vaccine Development News Bundle includes the following:

1. Daily Report: COVID-19 Vaccine Development News

Offers five multiple time-zones updates, daily, for 20+ global news each related to COVID-19 Vaccine Development, comprehensively compiled and curated from global as well as regional and local news media.

Key features:

Each day's COVID-19 vaccine development news worldwide comprehensively tracked and compiled

Offered daily for five different time zones

COVID-19 vaccine development news worldwide listed by country and company/institute/organization name

Company's website and ticker provided

News title and brief details of the news summarized

Other news of interest also provided

Source reference links provided for further details for each news

2. COVID-19 Vaccine Development News: Weekly Summary

50+ news summaries of the week relevant to COVID-19 vaccine development for global companies, research institutes, academia, hospitals/healthcare systems and organizations rounded up and summarized succinctly to present a complete overview of the current happenings worldwide here.

Key features:

50+ global COVID-19 vaccine development news in your email every week

Small, medium and big multinational/non-multinational companies covered

Research institutes, academic institutes, hospitals/healthcare systems, organizations included

News comprehensively sourced from global, regional, and local news sources

Key news listed by country

News summarized by sub-categories

Source reference links provided for each news

Lists by region and by sub-industry also provided

3. COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Vaccine Development

Every month, progress related to COVID-19 vaccine development news from all over the world is monitored and synthesized to reflect the prevailing trends and directions in vaccine development.

Key features:

COVID-19 vaccine development news coverage summarized by 6 different aspects

5 key COVID-19 vaccine development analysis reflecting sub-categories

200+ companies, academic and research institutes, hospitals/healthcare systems, and organizations covered

Worldwide regions and 4 healthcare sub-industries covered (biotechnology, healthcare services, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals)

Progress of COVID-19 vaccine development related news monitored and summarized

Lists companies/institutes/organizations covered in the monthly by different categories

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqat4d

