Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Vaccine Development News - Bundle" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Development News Bundle includes the following:
1. Daily Report: COVID-19 Vaccine Development News
Offers five multiple time-zones updates, daily, for 20+ global news each related to COVID-19 Vaccine Development, comprehensively compiled and curated from global as well as regional and local news media.
Key features:
2. COVID-19 Vaccine Development News: Weekly Summary
50+ news summaries of the week relevant to COVID-19 vaccine development for global companies, research institutes, academia, hospitals/healthcare systems and organizations rounded up and summarized succinctly to present a complete overview of the current happenings worldwide here.
Key features:
3. COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Vaccine Development
Every month, progress related to COVID-19 vaccine development news from all over the world is monitored and synthesized to reflect the prevailing trends and directions in vaccine development.
Key features:
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqat4d
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
