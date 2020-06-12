Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Technology and Global Markets 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for drones as well as analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, the latter considered the base year, as well as estimates for 2020 through 2025, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.

The report includes a discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global drone market and current trends within the industry.

The drone market is segmented into two categories:

Type of unmanned vehicle: ground (UGVs), surface (USVs), underwater (UUVs), and aerial (UAVs).

Application: Logistics and warehousing, defense, field operations, and entertainment.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global drone market.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for drone technology

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of CAGRs through 2025

Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global drone technology market and evaluation of market size, market forecast, market share analysis and a relevant patent analysis

Discussion on types of drones including unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned surface vehicles, unmanned marine vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles

Market analysis of the various applications of drones and identification of segments with high growth potential

Description of demand for drones in surveillance, reconnaissance, military combat, and commercial applications

Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market size, and regulatory scenarios

Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Insitu Inc., AeroVironment Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Oceaneering International Inc., and Northrop Grumman Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Drone Technology and Market Overview

Evolution of Drones

Future Outlook and Expectations

Value Chain Analysis

Standard Components and Subsystems Providers

Drone Manufacturers and Suppliers

System Integrators and Value-Added Resellers

Increasing Usage in Surveillance and Protection

Increasing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Agriculture

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle for Artificial Intelligence and Navigation

Increasing Grants and Government Funds

Drones Demand in Military Operations

Increasing Drone Use to Broadcast from Remote Locations

Drones Usage with Mobile Technologies, Other Smart Products

Decreasing Sensor and Camera Prices and the Availability of Open-Source Platforms

Reduction of Operational Risk

Use of Drones as Spyware Tools

Fear of Sabotage

Opposition to Drone Use by Human Rights Groups

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Population Security

Drones to Deliver Goods, Food and Drugs

UAVs for Commercial and Entertainment Purpose

Chapter 4 Drone Technology and Market Breakdown by Type

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Chapter 5 Drone Technology by Subsystem

Drone Device

Control Systems

Software

Data Links

Training and Simulation

Chapter 6 Drone Technology and Market Breakdown by Industry

Logistics and Warehousing

Defense

Field Operations

Entertainment

Chapter 7 Drone Technology and Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Major Suppliers

Drones and Other Unmanned Vehicles

Drone/Unmanned Vehicle Component/Subassembly Providers

Major Developments

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Overview

Trends over Time

Geographical Patterns

Recent Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

4 Front Robotics

5G Marine

Aai Corp.

Action Drone Inc.

Aerialtronics DV B.V.

Aeronavics Ltd.

Aerovironment Inc.

Aguadrone

Aion Robotics

Airbus Defence And Space

Aquiles Robotic Systems

Asteria Aerospace

Azur Drones

Bae Systems

BFD Systems Llc

Boston Dynamics

Catuav

Clearpath Robotics

Clickmox Solutions Inc.

Cybaero Ab

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Deep Trekker

Delair

Denel Dynamics

Dok-Ing

Eca Group

Naval Drones

Edall Systems

Ehang, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Flyability

Freefly Systems

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

Ghost Robotics Llc

Gryphon Dynamics

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Hubsan

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Jdrones

Kaman Aerospace Corp.

L3 ASV

Leonardo S.P.A.

Liquid Robotics Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Maritime Tactical Systems

Matternet, Inc.

Mikrokopter

Milrem Robotics

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Novadem

Oceaneering International Inc.

Parrot Drones Sas

Questuav Ltd.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Co.

Rheinmetall Ag

Roboteam

Rovotics

Saab Seaeye Ltd.

Safran S.A.

Searobotics

Sensefly

Shark Robotics

Skydio Inc.

Skyfront

SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Teledyne Marine

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Uconsystem Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Zerotech

