Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Technology and Global Markets 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for drones as well as analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, the latter considered the base year, as well as estimates for 2020 through 2025, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.
The report includes a discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global drone market and current trends within the industry.
The drone market is segmented into two categories:
- Type of unmanned vehicle: ground (UGVs), surface (USVs), underwater (UUVs), and aerial (UAVs).
- Application: Logistics and warehousing, defense, field operations, and entertainment.
The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global drone market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for drone technology
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of CAGRs through 2025
- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global drone technology market and evaluation of market size, market forecast, market share analysis and a relevant patent analysis
- Discussion on types of drones including unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned surface vehicles, unmanned marine vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles
- Market analysis of the various applications of drones and identification of segments with high growth potential
- Description of demand for drones in surveillance, reconnaissance, military combat, and commercial applications
- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market size, and regulatory scenarios
- Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Insitu Inc., AeroVironment Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Oceaneering International Inc., and Northrop Grumman Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Drone Technology and Market Overview
- Evolution of Drones
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Value Chain Analysis
- Standard Components and Subsystems Providers
- Drone Manufacturers and Suppliers
- System Integrators and Value-Added Resellers
- Increasing Usage in Surveillance and Protection
- Increasing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Agriculture
- Unmanned Underwater Vehicle for Artificial Intelligence and Navigation
- Increasing Grants and Government Funds
- Drones Demand in Military Operations
- Increasing Drone Use to Broadcast from Remote Locations
- Drones Usage with Mobile Technologies, Other Smart Products
- Decreasing Sensor and Camera Prices and the Availability of Open-Source Platforms
- Reduction of Operational Risk
- Use of Drones as Spyware Tools
- Fear of Sabotage
- Opposition to Drone Use by Human Rights Groups
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Population Security
- Drones to Deliver Goods, Food and Drugs
- UAVs for Commercial and Entertainment Purpose
Chapter 4 Drone Technology and Market Breakdown by Type
- Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
- Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Chapter 5 Drone Technology by Subsystem
- Drone Device
- Control Systems
- Software
- Data Links
- Training and Simulation
Chapter 6 Drone Technology and Market Breakdown by Industry
- Logistics and Warehousing
- Defense
- Field Operations
- Entertainment
Chapter 7 Drone Technology and Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Industry Structure
- Major Suppliers
- Drones and Other Unmanned Vehicles
- Drone/Unmanned Vehicle Component/Subassembly Providers
- Major Developments
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Trends over Time
- Geographical Patterns
- Recent Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 4 Front Robotics
- 5G Marine
- Aai Corp.
- Action Drone Inc.
- Aerialtronics DV B.V.
- Aeronavics Ltd.
- Aerovironment Inc.
- Aguadrone
- Aion Robotics
- Airbus Defence And Space
- Aquiles Robotic Systems
- Asteria Aerospace
- Azur Drones
- Bae Systems
- BFD Systems Llc
- Boston Dynamics
- Catuav
- Clearpath Robotics
- Clickmox Solutions Inc.
- Cybaero Ab
- Dassault Aviation S.A.
- Deep Trekker
- Delair
- Denel Dynamics
- Dok-Ing
- Eca Group
- Naval Drones
- Edall Systems
- Ehang, Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Flyability
- Freefly Systems
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
- Ghost Robotics Llc
- Gryphon Dynamics
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
- Hubsan
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Jdrones
- Kaman Aerospace Corp.
- L3 ASV
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- Liquid Robotics Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Maritime Tactical Systems
- Matternet, Inc.
- Mikrokopter
- Milrem Robotics
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Novadem
- Oceaneering International Inc.
- Parrot Drones Sas
- Questuav Ltd.
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Co.
- Rheinmetall Ag
- Roboteam
- Rovotics
- Saab Seaeye Ltd.
- Safran S.A.
- Searobotics
- Sensefly
- Shark Robotics
- Skydio Inc.
- Skyfront
- SMP Robotics Systems Corp.
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
- Teledyne Marine
- Textron Inc.
- Thales Group
- Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.
- Uconsystem Co. Ltd.
- Xiaomi Inc.
- Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
- Zerotech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwvgzg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900