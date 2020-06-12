Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Payment Methods 2020 and COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One-fifth of consumers surveyed internationally amid the coronavirus outbreak believed contactless payments to be a cleaner alternative to other payment means such as cash, according to this report. As a result, proximity mobile payment users are on the rise, with pre-coronavirus projections estimating their number at more than 1 billion in 2020.
Another finding of the report is that consumers vary when it comes to choosing a payment method in a mobile store. In Poland, the top payment choice of mobile shoppers is a fast transfer service like Prezelewy24 and PayU, while consumers in Brazil would opt for credit cards or Boleto Bancario. Furthermore, according to the report, China is a global leader when it comes to mobile payment adoption. The vast majority of connected consumers in this country use Alipay, WeChat Pay, or both, to settle their transactions both in-store and online.
Report Coverage
Report Structure
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. Japan
3.2.2. South Korea
3.2.3. Australia
3.2.4. Singapore
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. China
3.3.2. Taiwan
3.3.3. India
3.3.4. Indonesia
3.3.5. Malaysia
4. Europe
4.1. Regional
4.2. Advanced Markets
4.2.1. UK
4.2.2. Germany
4.2.3. France
4.2.4. Spain
4.2.5. Italy
4.2.6. Sweden
4.2.7. Belgium
4.3. Emerging Markets
4.3.1. Russia
4.3.2. Poland
4.3.3. Czech Republic
5. North America
5.1. Regional
5.2. USA
5.3. Canada
6. Latin America
6.1. Regional
6.2. Brazil
6.3. Mexico
6.4. Argentina
7. Middle East & Africa
7.1. Regional
7.2. UAE
7.3. Israel
7.4. Egypt
7.5. Kenya
