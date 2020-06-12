Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Payment Methods 2020 and COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One-fifth of consumers surveyed internationally amid the coronavirus outbreak believed contactless payments to be a cleaner alternative to other payment means such as cash, according to this report. As a result, proximity mobile payment users are on the rise, with pre-coronavirus projections estimating their number at more than 1 billion in 2020.



Another finding of the report is that consumers vary when it comes to choosing a payment method in a mobile store. In Poland, the top payment choice of mobile shoppers is a fast transfer service like Prezelewy24 and PayU, while consumers in Brazil would opt for credit cards or Boleto Bancario. Furthermore, according to the report, China is a global leader when it comes to mobile payment adoption. The vast majority of connected consumers in this country use Alipay, WeChat Pay, or both, to settle their transactions both in-store and online.

Report Coverage

This report covers the global mobile payment market. It takes into account a wide definition of mobile payment, including payment methods used in mobile shopping (remote) and in-store (proximity) mobile payment.

Major B2C E-Commerce markets in all global regions are covered, including advanced and emerging, while data availability varied across the countries.

In addition, information related to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on digital payments worldwide was included in this report. Some forecasts included in this report were published prior to the pandemic outbreak. The date of publication of the figures is included on each chart.

Report Structure

The global chapter opens the report, featuring an overview of global mobile payment developments and the impact of the pandemic.

Within each region, the countries are also ranked by B2C E-Commerce sales and, where applicable, grouped by advanced and emerging markets. Furthermore, where available, regional information is also included.

Depending on data availability, the following types of market information are included: mobile payment user penetration, payment methods most used when buying from mobile devices, number and volume of mobile payment transactions, most popular mobile payment services, awareness and usage of mobile wallets. Not all the mentioned types of information are available for each of the covered countries. For each of the regions covered, also online and mobile payment trends and news about major players, such as payment providers, banks, and retailers are presented on text charts.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

COVID-19 Impact on Online & Mobile Payment, May 2020

Share of Respondents Who View Contactless as a Cleaner Way to Pay, in %, April 2020

Online & Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f

Online & Mobile Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f

Online & Mobile Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f

Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019

Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e & 2024f

Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019

Overview of Mobile Money Statistics, incl. Number of Live Services, Registered Accounts, in millions, Active Accounts, in millions, Transaction Volume in millions, and Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Growth, in %, by Region, 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e

Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. Japan

3.2.2. South Korea

3.2.3. Australia

3.2.4. Singapore

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. China

3.3.2. Taiwan

3.3.3. India

3.3.4. Indonesia

3.3.5. Malaysia



4. Europe

4.1. Regional

4.2. Advanced Markets

4.2.1. UK

4.2.2. Germany

4.2.3. France

4.2.4. Spain

4.2.5. Italy

4.2.6. Sweden

4.2.7. Belgium

4.3. Emerging Markets

4.3.1. Russia

4.3.2. Poland

4.3.3. Czech Republic



5. North America

5.1. Regional

5.2. USA

5.3. Canada



6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Mexico

6.4. Argentina



7. Middle East & Africa

7.1. Regional

7.2. UAE

7.3. Israel

7.4. Egypt

7.5. Kenya



Companies Mentioned



Alphabet Inc

Amazon.com Inc.

Ant Financial Services

Apple Pay Inc

Getswish AB

GoJek

Grab Holdings Inc

Kakao Corp.

LINE Corp.

Mastercard Inc

Naver Corp.

PS Yandex Money LLC

PayPal Holdings Inc

PayPay Corp.

Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd

Rakuten Inc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Visa Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2mi0q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900