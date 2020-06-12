Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Card Rewards 2020: Another COVID-19 Victim?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Credit card reward programs, a consumer benefit of using a credit card, will undergo change as consumers and financial institutions adapt to the new world of COVID-19. Credit card issuers that rely on rewards to attract and retain customers must consider the changing economic realities and construct programs that do more than link to weakened co-brand partners.



While many consumers gravitate to cash-back rewards, co-brand programs that feature alliances with airlines, cruises, and hotels leave consumers with points that may not be useful for several years. Rewards with cash options, such as those issued by American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi, and Discover will find consumers more likely to gravitate toward cash options than rewards that provide options for hospitality and travel.



This report analyzes consumer survey data on credit card rewards and applies a practical view of both the U.S. consumer and shortcomings in current reward programs. With more than 225 million credit cards targeted at hospitality, retail, and travel, card issuers need strategies that appeal to the new normal. Business is not business as usual today.



Highlights of the research report include:

The vulnerability of annual fees

Motivating spending when cardholders no longer buy

Turbulence in the rewards ecosystem

Reward innovation and the future of rewards

Changes in issuers' reward strategies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Cardholders: Things Were Going So Well

Rewards Usage in 2019

The Vulnerability of Annual Fees

4. The Disruptive Potential of Accelerated Attrition

Motivating Spending Is Tough When Cardholders No Longer Buy

Estimating High Risk for Attrition Accounts

5. Turbulence in the Rewards Ecosystem

Multiple Factors in Play Over the Next Three Years

Sponsor Brand Status

Cardholder Behavior

Changes to Issuer Rewards Strategy

6. Program Innovation and the Future of Credit Card Rewards

Grocery Is the New Plastics

The Big Winners May Be Cash-Back and Flex Rewards Programs

And of Course, Online Retail

7. Conclusions



8. References

Companies Mentioned



Albertson's

Ahold

Amazon

American Express

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase

Citi

Costco

Discover

FreshDirect

Grubhub

Hilton

Kroger

Marriott

Target

TD Bank

Uber

Walmart

Whole Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sp0qlc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900