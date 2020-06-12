Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Card Rewards 2020: Another COVID-19 Victim?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Credit card reward programs, a consumer benefit of using a credit card, will undergo change as consumers and financial institutions adapt to the new world of COVID-19. Credit card issuers that rely on rewards to attract and retain customers must consider the changing economic realities and construct programs that do more than link to weakened co-brand partners.
While many consumers gravitate to cash-back rewards, co-brand programs that feature alliances with airlines, cruises, and hotels leave consumers with points that may not be useful for several years. Rewards with cash options, such as those issued by American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi, and Discover will find consumers more likely to gravitate toward cash options than rewards that provide options for hospitality and travel.
This report analyzes consumer survey data on credit card rewards and applies a practical view of both the U.S. consumer and shortcomings in current reward programs. With more than 225 million credit cards targeted at hospitality, retail, and travel, card issuers need strategies that appeal to the new normal. Business is not business as usual today.
Highlights of the research report include:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Cardholders: Things Were Going So Well
4. The Disruptive Potential of Accelerated Attrition
5. Turbulence in the Rewards Ecosystem
6. Program Innovation and the Future of Credit Card Rewards
7. Conclusions
8. References
Companies Mentioned
