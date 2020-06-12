Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Batteries - Forecast, Trends & Opportunities 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There is no doubt that the world is facing two major crises in 2020 - COVID-19 and climate change. While various countries are taking several steps to tackle both these crises, the manner in which we store energy is going to play a big role in the coming years in tackling the problem of climate change.
Advanced batteries or next-generation batteries have already become a part of our day to day lives today. Not only do next-gen batteries give off lower emissions, but they also have a longer lifespan and can easily be integrated into a power grid to make an energy storage system. Such systems are reducing the electricity costs globally and are also lowering the emissions of GHGs. Advanced batteries are also being used in the transportation industry.
There are many different types of advanced batteries available today. The common factor amongst all of them is that they have a very high density of energy. Lithium and nickel-based batteries are the most common type of advanced batteries available on the market today. Application areas for these batteries range from consumer electronics to mobile phones to electric vehicles.
Having a greater cycle and operational life, advanced batteries can be remotely monitored as well. However, while these batteries have a significant number of advantages, the cost of advanced batteries still needs to come down. While, of course, the world battles the COVID-19 crisis, we also need to keep in mind other challenges facing us in the future
The report covers the following:
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION TO ENERGY STORAGE DEVICES
3. OVERVIEW OF ADVANCED BATTERIES
3.1 Overview of Advanced Batteries
3.2 Advantages of Advanced Batteries
3.3 Lithium Ion Batteries
3.4 Lithium-ion Polymer Battery
3.5 Nickel-based Battery
3.6 Nickel-cadmium Battery
3.7 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
3.8 Silicon-based Negative Electrode (SILX) Technology
3.9 Smart Nano Battery
3.10 Applications of Advanced Batteries
4. GLOBAL MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES
4.1 Industry Profile
4.2 Industry Value by Revenues
4.3 Industry Segmentation
4.4 Market for Lithium-based Batteries
4.5 Market for Nickel-based Batteries
4.6 Price Analysis: Advanced Batteries
4.7 Competitive Landscape & Market Share
5. IMPACTS ON THE GLOBAL ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET
5.1 Industry Growth Drivers
5.2 Industry Challenges
6. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN CHINA
6.1 Industry Profile
6.2 Industry Value by Revenues
6.3 Industry Segmentation
6.4 Regulatory Framework
7. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN GERMANY
7.1 Industry Profile
7.2 Industry Value by Revenues
7.3 Industry Segmentation
7.4 Regulatory Framework
8. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN INDIA
8.1 Industry Profile
8.2 Industry Value by Revenues
8.3 Industry Segmentation
8.4 Regulatory Framework
9. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN JAPAN
9.1 Industry Profile
9.2 Industry Value by Revenues
9.3 Industry Segmentation
9.4 Regulatory Framework
10. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
10.1 Industry Profile
10.2 Industry Value by Revenues
10.3 Industry Segmentation
10.4 Regulatory Framework
11. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN THE UNITED STATES
11.1 Industry Profile
11.2 Industry Value by Revenues
11.3 Industry Segmentation
11.4 Regulatory Framework
12. ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET: MAJOR PLAYERS
