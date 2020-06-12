Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Batteries - Forecast, Trends & Opportunities 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There is no doubt that the world is facing two major crises in 2020 - COVID-19 and climate change. While various countries are taking several steps to tackle both these crises, the manner in which we store energy is going to play a big role in the coming years in tackling the problem of climate change.



Advanced batteries or next-generation batteries have already become a part of our day to day lives today. Not only do next-gen batteries give off lower emissions, but they also have a longer lifespan and can easily be integrated into a power grid to make an energy storage system. Such systems are reducing the electricity costs globally and are also lowering the emissions of GHGs. Advanced batteries are also being used in the transportation industry.



There are many different types of advanced batteries available today. The common factor amongst all of them is that they have a very high density of energy. Lithium and nickel-based batteries are the most common type of advanced batteries available on the market today. Application areas for these batteries range from consumer electronics to mobile phones to electric vehicles.



Having a greater cycle and operational life, advanced batteries can be remotely monitored as well. However, while these batteries have a significant number of advantages, the cost of advanced batteries still needs to come down. While, of course, the world battles the COVID-19 crisis, we also need to keep in mind other challenges facing us in the future



The report covers the following:

Introduction to energy storage devices, what they are, various types of energy storage devices and the use of advanced batteries as energy storage devices.

An overview of advanced batteries including their advantages, types of batteries such as Lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer battery, nickel-cadmium battery, nickel metal hydride battery, SILX battery technology, smart nano batteries and the applications of such advanced batteries are explored.

An analysis of the global market for advanced batteries with an industry profile, industry value analysis by revenues, industry segmentation through the usage of advanced batteries in mobile phones, consumer electronics and electric vehicles. The global market for lithium-based batteries is analyzed along with the market for nickel-based batteries as well. A price analysis of advanced batteries is carried out along with a look at the competition in the industry and market share analysis of the major industry players.

Impacts on the global advanced battery market are analyzed through industry growth drivers and industry challenges.

Key markets in the global advanced battery industry are analyzed in the report through an industry profile, industry value analysis by revenues, industry segmentation and regulatory framework impacting the markets. Markets analyzed include China, Germany, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Major industry players in the global market for advanced batteries are analyzed through a company overview, financial analysis and SWOT analysis.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION TO ENERGY STORAGE DEVICES



3. OVERVIEW OF ADVANCED BATTERIES

3.1 Overview of Advanced Batteries

3.2 Advantages of Advanced Batteries

3.3 Lithium Ion Batteries

3.4 Lithium-ion Polymer Battery

3.5 Nickel-based Battery

3.6 Nickel-cadmium Battery

3.7 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

3.8 Silicon-based Negative Electrode (SILX) Technology

3.9 Smart Nano Battery

3.10 Applications of Advanced Batteries



4. GLOBAL MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES

4.1 Industry Profile

4.2 Industry Value by Revenues

4.3 Industry Segmentation

4.4 Market for Lithium-based Batteries

4.5 Market for Nickel-based Batteries

4.6 Price Analysis: Advanced Batteries

4.7 Competitive Landscape & Market Share



5. IMPACTS ON THE GLOBAL ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET

5.1 Industry Growth Drivers

5.2 Industry Challenges



6. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN CHINA

6.1 Industry Profile

6.2 Industry Value by Revenues

6.3 Industry Segmentation

6.4 Regulatory Framework



7. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN GERMANY

7.1 Industry Profile

7.2 Industry Value by Revenues

7.3 Industry Segmentation

7.4 Regulatory Framework



8. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN INDIA

8.1 Industry Profile

8.2 Industry Value by Revenues

8.3 Industry Segmentation

8.4 Regulatory Framework



9. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN JAPAN

9.1 Industry Profile

9.2 Industry Value by Revenues

9.3 Industry Segmentation

9.4 Regulatory Framework



10. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

10.1 Industry Profile

10.2 Industry Value by Revenues

10.3 Industry Segmentation

10.4 Regulatory Framework



11. MARKET FOR ADVANCED BATTERIES IN THE UNITED STATES

11.1 Industry Profile

11.2 Industry Value by Revenues

11.3 Industry Segmentation

11.4 Regulatory Framework



12. ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET: MAJOR PLAYERS



BYD Company Limited

China BAK Battery

Ener Del Inc

Ener1 Inc

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Maxell Ltd

LG Chem

Panasonic Corporation

Saft Groupe SA

Samsung SDI

