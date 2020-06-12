NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (“Thor” or the “Company”) announces that it intends to raise up to approximately US$10 million and in cooperation with certain shareholders place up to approximately US$5 million of previously issued stock via a best efforts brokered private placement.

The private placement will consist of up to 40 million units with each unit comprising up to 2 common shares issued from Treasury at a price of C$0.18 per share (for up to 80 million common shares) (“Treasury Offering”) and up to 1 previously issued common share (for up to 40 million common shares) issued at a price of C$0.16 per share (“Secondary Sale”).

The Private Placement will be co-led by H & P (Advisory) Limited and Paradigm Capital Inc.

The Private Placement is expected to close on July 2, 2020 and is subject to regulatory approval, including conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will have a hold period of four months and one day.

With the development of the Segilola gold project already fully funded and in construction, and production scheduled for Q2 2021, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to fund exploration drilling of the Segilola underground resource and identified satellite targets in proximity to the Segilola gold project. The proceeds will also be used to progress exploration at its prospective Douta Gold Project in Senegal, and for general working capital purposes.

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “THX”.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

Cautionary Statement

