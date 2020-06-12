New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Retractor Market By Application By Product By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914564/?utm_source=GNW

What’s more, surgical retractors can improve the visibility and access to the exposed area, which further helps in conducting the surgical procedure.



A self-retaining retractor doesn’t require the need for an assistant to hold it in place. These retractors can hold the tissue apart and lock it in place. An example of a self-retaining retractor includes rib spreaders that hold the ribs apart at the time of the abdominal surgery. It can help to locate the required organ inside the rib cage. The handheld retractors, however, need an assistant who can hold them. The right method of using a hand-held retractor is that it should be held by its handle in order to produce maximum exposure of the surgical area, maximum leverage, and ensure steady retraction.



Surgical retractors allow doctors and operating room staff to hold the incision or wound open during surgery. They help to keep back the underlying organs or tissues, giving physicians/nurses more exposure and access to the exposed area. The right retractor and medical system illumination can bring comfort and light directly to the surgical cavity where it is required. Retractors have a crucial role to play in surgery. They come in different sizes, shapes, and designs. Surgical retractor lighting will make it easier for surgeons to access large or minimally open cavities. Effective visibility before and at the end of the operation is helpful for both the surgical team and the patient.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Abdominal Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Obstetric & Gynecological Surgeries, Cardiothoracic Surgeries and Other Applications. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Hand Retractor, Wire Retractors, Self-Retaining Retractors, Table-mounted Retractors and Accessories. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Henry Schein, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teleflex, Inc., and Terumo Corporation.



