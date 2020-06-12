Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT in Healthcare Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Devices, Connectivity, Organization Type, Solutions and Apps 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an assessment of IoT in healthcare including technology trends, solutions deployment, R&D, and related SWOT analysis. The report includes an analysis of the core market as well as segmentation by specific use cases and with consideration of the healthcare IoT value chain. The report investigates potential application engagement scenarios and related regulatory issues. The report also includes vendor strategies, product, service, and solution analysis. Research forecasts address technologies, connectivity, applications, services and solutions from 2020 - 2025.



The entire healthcare industry is poised to undergo an unprecedented transformation as a result of technology advances and healthcare access concerns due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, which is manifest in the COVID-19 disease that has forced hundreds of millions of people worldwide to change their behaviors in terms of how they obtain healthcare services. We see substantial growth in the healthcare industry largely propelled by IoT technology and applications deployed in a cloud-based as-a-service for health status monitoring, wellness, and acute care. Additional enablers include high-speed connectivity, embedded sensor solutions, and wearable applications.



These technologies are anticipated to transform the entire healthcare ecosystem, leading to significantly improved remote healthcare services along with maximizing patient outreach and minimizing operational costs. Various Internet of Healthcare Things (IoHT) technologies will be a game-changer for the healthcare ecosystem in the coming decade in terms of systems, processes, and services delivery. There is great potential to increase efficiency and effectiveness in treatment and diagnosis, cost reduction, and improving the overall standards for patient care.



Overall IoHT solutions will address a few important areas in the healthcare sector including reduction of transmission of hospital-acquired infections to patients. Other areas include providing core functionalities required by clinicians, front-office, billing staff, and physicians. It will also help healthcare providers with predictive analytics, connecting medical devices with web applications, optimizing physical assets, and automate healthcare operations.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Overview

2.1 IoT in Healthcare

2.2 Wearable Mobile Health Device

2.3 Implantable Medical Technologies

2.4 Contract Research Organization

2.5 Contact Commercial Organization

2.6 Pre-Clinic and Clinical Trial

2.7 Adoption of Healthcare IoT

2.8 Healthcare IoT to Create New Opportunities

2.9 SWOT Analysis



3 Healthcare IoT Ecosystem

3.1 Market Segment

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 IoHT Application Scenarios

3.4 IoHT End User Group

3.5 Competitive Landscape of Market

3.6 Emerging Trends of IoT in the Healthcare Industry

3.7 Regional Market Analysis and Adoption Trends

3.8 Regulatory Scenario



4 IoT in Healthcare Market Outlook and Forecasts

4.1 Global Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

4.2 Regional Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

4.3 Country Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025



5 IoT in Healthcare Devices and Things Market Outlook and Forecasts

5.1 Connected Device Forecasts 2020 - 2025

5.2 Connected Things and Objects Forecasts 2020 - 2025

5.3 IoT Powered New Diagnostic Testing Market

5.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Users



6 Company Analysis

6.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Company

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 SAP SE

6.1.8 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

6.1.9 Stanley Healthcare

6.1.10 Cerner Corporation

6.1.11 Proteus Digital Health

6.1.12 AdhereTech Inc.

6.1.13 Google

6.1.14 PhysIQ

6.1.15 Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.16 Apple Inc.

6.1.17 Abbott Laboratories

6.2 Healthcare CRO Company

6.2.1 IQVIA

6.2.2 Covance Inc.

6.2.3 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

6.2.4 PAREXEL International Corp.

6.2.5 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

6.2.6 ICON Plc.

6.2.7 Syneos Health

6.2.8 Medidata Solutions

6.3 Healthcare IoT Start-up Companies

6.3.1 Clinical Service Provider

6.3.2 Sensor and Wearable Solution Provider

6.3.3 Monitoring Solution Provider

6.4 Healthcare IoT Case Studies

6.4.1 Case Study: Boston Children's Hospital and Smarter Healthcare

6.4.2 Case Study: Trident Case Study

6.4.3 Case Study: Maastricht University Medical Center, the Netherlands

6.4.4 Case Study: Implementation and Maintenance of The Telecare System in Supsk

6.4.5 Case Study: Advanced Process Management in the Lab

6.4.6 Case Study: St. Michael's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Internet of Healthcare Things

7.2 Accelerating IoHT

7.3 IoHT Future





