The Global General Surgical Devices market accounted for $0.83 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditures in emerging economies and growing demand for minimally invasive devices are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as improper reimbursement for surgical devices and severe government regulations are hampering the market growth.
General surgical device is a designed tool for performing specific actions of carrying out a particular task throughout a surgery or operation, like provides access for viewing it. They are used for a number of functions during surgical procedures, fundamentally wound closure, plastic and reconstructive surgeries. They are used in the areas of neurology, urology, cardiovascular medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, etc. These tools are mostly used in small clinics, hospitals, and other places.
Based on the product, the handheld devices segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the expansion of advanced devices, like robotic hand-held surgical device for laparoscopic interventions, enhances a surgeon's dexterity. A lot of innovations have been made, owing to the need for high consistency, accuracy, and patient safety. New cordless handheld devices are one such improvement that has added a level of comfort and control for surgeons.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing savings along with the regional growth. This development will increase the occurrence of the subsidiary in the general surgery devices market in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the General Surgical Devices Market include Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cadence Inc., Conmed Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporations and B. Braun Melsungen AG.
Products Covered:
Types Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Electro Surgical Devices
5.3 Handheld Devices
5.4 Laproscopic Devices
5.5 Trocars and Access Devices
5.6 Wound Closure Devices
6 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Disposable Surgical Supplies
6.2.1 Surgical Non-Woven
6.2.1.1 Disposable Surgical Masks
6.2.1.2 Surgical Gowns
6.2.1.3 Surgical Drapes
6.2.1.4 Surgical Caps
6.2.2 Venous Access Catheters
6.2.3 General Surgery Procedural Kits
6.2.4 Needles & Syringes
6.3 Open Surgery Instrument
6.3.1 Catheters
6.3.2 Retractor
6.3.3 Dilator
6.4 Energy-Based & Powered Instruments
6.4.1 Drill System
6.4.2 Powered Staplers
6.5 Medical Robotics & Computer Assisted Surgery Devices
6.6 Minimally Invasive Surgery Instruments
6.6.1 Organ Retractor
6.6.2 Laparoscope
6.7 Callipers
6.8 Forceps
6.9 Probes
6.10 Suction Tubes
6.11 Scissors
6.12 Handles
6.13 Needle Holder
6.14 Speculums
6.15 Clamps
6.16 Distractors
6.17 Tendon Strippers
6.18 Clips
6.19 Sutures
6.20 Approximators
6.21 Examination & Surgical Gloves
6.22 Adhesion Prevention Products
7 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Manual Surgical Equipment
7.3 Wireless Surgical Equipment
8 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cardiology
8.3 Gynecology and Urology Surgery
8.4 Neurology
8.5 Orthopaedic Surgery
8.6 Ophthalmology
8.7 Wound Care
8.8 Audiology
8.9 Plastic surgery
8.10 Thoracic Surgery
9 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Diagnostic Centers
9.4 Clinics
9.5 Academic Institutes
9.6 Research Centers
9.7 Ambulatory Clinics
10 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Stryker Corporation
12.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
12.3 Cadence Inc.
12.4 Conmed Corporation
12.5 Integer Holdings Corporation
12.6 Johnson & Johnson
12.7 Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG
12.8 Medtronic PLC
12.9 Olympus Corporations
12.10 B. Braun Melsungen AG
