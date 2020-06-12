Dallas, Texas, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Size 2018, By Products & Services (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services), Technology (Molecular Assays {PCR-based Molecular Assays, Sequencing-based Molecular Assays}, Non-Molecular Assays {Serological Assays, Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLA) Assays}), Application (Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications), Transplantation Type (Solid Organ Transplantation, Stem Cell Transplantation, Others), End-users (Independent Reference Laboratories, Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global transplant diagnostics market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global transplant diagnostics market have been studied in detail.

The global transplant diagnostics market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 1.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, cancer, kidney dysfunction, liver cirrhosis leading to organ failure, growing demand for solid organ transplants and transplant diagnostics tests are factors driving the global transplant diagnostics market.

Transplant diagnostics are clinical diagnostic tools that help to improve the efficiency of transplantation procedures. HLA typing is of utmost importance in applications such as organ and blood stem cell transplantation. HLA typing helps to assess compatibility between donors and recipients prior to these transplantation procedures, drug hypersensitivity and disease associations. Surging patient volume focused on early patient profiling during organ transplantation along with growing adoption of transplant diagnostic assays is likely to escalate the growth of the market.

The global transplant diagnostics market has been segmented based on products & services, technology, application, transplant type, end-users, and region. Based on products & services, the global transplant diagnostics market is categorized into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services. Technology-wise, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into molecular assays and non-molecular assays. Molecular assays are segregated into PCR-based molecular assays and sequencing-based assays. Sequencing-based molecular assays are further sub-segmented into Sanger sequencing, next-generation sequencing, and others. Non-molecular assays are classified into serological assays and mixed lymphocyte culture (MLA) assays. On the basis of application, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic applications and research applications. Diagnostic applications segment is further sub-segmented into pre-transplantation diagnostics and post-transplantation diagnostics. Diagnostic applications held majority of the market share in 2018.

By type of transplantation, the global market is categorized into solid organ transplantations, stem cell transplantations and others. Solid organ transplantations are sub-categorized into kidney, liver, lung, heart, pancreas, and others. On the basis of end-users, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals and transplant centers, and others.

Geographically, North America dominated the global transplant diagnostics market in 2018. Wide availability of transplant diagnostics tests and services, high prevalence of chronic disorders, surging volume of organ transplantation procedures coupled with presence of well-established healthcare facilities in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, there are approximately 236 and 137 centers performing kidney and heart transplants, respectively, in the country.

Major players operating in the global transplant diagnostics market include Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immucor Transplant Diagnostics, Inc., GenDx, bioMérieux SA, CareDx, Omixon Ltd., and Affymetrix, Inc., among others.

