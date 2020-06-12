New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Data Services Market By Type By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914563/?utm_source=GNW

The satellite data most commonly used for observing earth, providing information on the chemical, physical, and biological characteristics of the planet. In an emerging economy, the global satellite data market is expected to grow at substantial rates over the forecast period. Major progress in geospatial imagery analysis combined with the implementation of AI and big data, privatization of the space industry and growing demand of small earth observation satellites is driving the market.



The fourth industrial revolution also gives the satellite data services sector attractive growth prospects. The launch of Industry 4.0, which is expected to promote disruption in traditional practices and to deliver better market growth prospects, offers development opportunities to many satellite firms, OEMs and applications developers. In the design and manufacturing stages of satellite production, Industry 4.0 will also increase productivity in subsequent years with prediction for economic growth.



Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) would provide consumers with faster and more reliable access to satellite imaging. It is expected that a pay-as-you-go satellite model will deliver more resources and time management capabilities in commercial applications. This will also allow companies to get their product closer to the customer by allowing them a certain period of time to own the satellite, so they can achieve sustainable market growth. The growing number and overall cost of deploying small satellites is making SataaS a very economical choice, which makes it possible for medium businesses to embrace the entire industry.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Administrative, Commercial and Scientific. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Environmental, Defense & Security, Marine, Agriculture, Energy & Power, Engineering & Infrastructure and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. and Trimble, Inc. are the forerunners in the Satellite Data Services Market. Companies such as Spaceflight Industries, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., Maxar Technologies, Inc., Ursa Space Systems, Inc., SpecTIR, LLC, ImageSat International N.V., and Airbus SE are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Airbus SE (Airbus Defence and Space SE), Maxar Technologies, Inc. (DigitalGlobe, Inc.), Trimble, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., ImageSat International N.V., Planet Labs, Inc., Spaceflight Industries, Inc. (BlackSky Global LLC), Ursa Space Systems, Inc., SpecTIR, LLC, and Satellite Imaging Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Satellite Data Services Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2020: Planet Labs signed partnership agreement with Seisan, a custom software solutions, and systems integration company. Following the partnership, the latter company would offer next-level competitive advantages and insights into many industry verticals.



Feb-2020: L3Harris signed an agreement with The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. The agreement aims to develop a software platform that would make it easier for analysts to use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify objects in large data sets.



Jan-2020: L3Harris extended its agreement with exactEarth Ltd., a leading provider of Satellite-AIS data services. The agreement aimed to provide exactEarth with a reduced and simplified cost structure for L3Harris’ Satellite-AIS data services. The agreement also provides additional growth opportunities to both parties and further strengthens the latter company’s alliance with L3Harris in delivering advanced high-performance satellite maritime service capabilities to customers around the world.



Aug-2019: Airbus Defence and Space collaborated with exactEarth Ltd., a leading provider of Satellite-AIS data services. Under this collaboration, the latter company aimed to support Airbus’ Ocean Finder maritime service. exactEarth would provide Airbus with live and archived data from exactView RT, its second-generation real-time satellite-AIS data service, including data from exactEarth’s high-performance AIS payload hosted on the PAZ radar satellite.



Aug-2019: L3Harris extended its partnership with FLYHT, a provider of satellite communications. The extended partnership was aimed to provide custom engineering services used in global voice and data satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions. FLYHT would customize L3Harris AFIRSTM 228S (Automated Flight Information Recording System) to support global communications between pilots and Air Traffic Control (ATC), Aeronautical Operation control (AOC) and Airline Administrative Control (AAC) through the Iridium high-fidelity satellite network used in the cockpit of the Airbus A220.



Jul-2019: Maxar signed an agreement with Esri, a supplier of GIS software, web GIS, and geodatabase management applications. Following the agreement, the former company aimed to deliver its Vivid and Metro satellite imagery mosaics to Esri for use in geospatial applications.



Jun-2019: Airbus teamed up with Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, a leading commercial small satellite company. The collaboration was focused on using Surrey’s end-to-end imaging operations and for enhancement of Vision-1, SSTL S1-4 Satellites.



Jun-2019: Maxar Technologies announced an agreement with European Space Imaging. Under this agreement, the latter company provides SecureWatch and EarthWatch to customers based in Europe, North Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS countries). The products provide instant access to Maxar’s WorldView satellite imagery and geospatial data to empower the customers with the flexibility to only pay for content that they consume via a per-gigabyte price model.



Jun-2019: Planet Labs signed an agreement with Kayrros, a provider of a disruptive analytics company. The agreement was signed for providing Planet Labs access to subscription-based Earth observation imagery and data.



Jun-2019: BlackSky, a subsidiary of Spaceflight collaborated with HawkEye 360. The collaboration was focused on helping BlackSky to make the use of signal-detection data offered by HawkEye 360’s formation-flying satellite constellation in its web-based analytical services.



Jun-2019: Ursa Space Systems extended its partnership with Iceye, a radar satellite operator. Following this expansion, Ursa would resell Iceye data products and the two companies would jointly develop new analytic services with data drawn from Iceye’s synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.



Apr-2019: Airbus and Swedish Space Corporation (SSC), a provider of advanced space services, came into an agreement initiated for SSC ground segment support services to the new Pléiades Neo constellation of very high-resolution Earth Observation satellites. The SSC ground network enables effective tasking and downloading of large data volumes more than once every orbit. This facilitates rapid delivery of remote Pléiades Neo data. The ground network, designed by SSC and Airbus, complements Airbus’ Direct Receiving Stations (DRS) and the Airbus SpaceDataHighway relay satellite system. It is also adaptable to dynamic seasonal needs and can give critical network diversity.



Apr-2019: ImageSat teamed up with Kleos Space, a provider of RF Reconnaissance Data-as-a-Service. The collaboration was focused on exploring the opportunities for using the Kleos’ maritime Radio Frequency (RF) activity-based satellite data which helps in increasing geospatial intelligence analytics.



Feb-2019: Spaceflight signed the Launch Services Agreement with Vector. Under this agreement, the companies were focused on launching multiple satellites in space.



Jan-2019: SpecTIR Hyperspectral & Remote Sensing Solutions of Reno, Nevada partnered with NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. The partnership delivers complete hyperspectral imaging services. SpecTIR’s airborne hyperspectral image services complement space-based hyperspectral image services delivered by NorthStar, the world’s first global information platform to monitor Earth, its environment, and near-space.



Jan-2019: Ursa Space Systems announced a new contract with SI Imaging Services (SIIS). The contract was aimed to establish Ursa’s continued access to KOMPSAT 5 radar satellite imagery, distributed exclusively by SIIS. The companies would provide intelligence, analytics, and new insights as Ursa’s technology creates new products for a wide range of industries.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2017: Planet Labs signed an agreement with Google following which the former company would acquire the Terra Bella business of Google, including the SkySat constellation of satellites. The acquisition would enable Planet to strengthen its position in high-frequency satellite imaging.



Aug-2016: Trimble acquired AXIO-NET GmbH from Airbus Defence and Space. AXIO-NET is a provider of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) corrections and professional data services. The acquisition strengthened Trimble’s position as GNSS corrections.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2019: Trimble introduced the Trimble T7 tablet for GIS data collection applications. This next-generation tablet connects to Trimble’s suite of survey instruments and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers and streamlines the flow of geospatial data between the office and field for maximum productivity and efficiency.



Jun-2019: Trimble introduced V10 Imaging Rover. The Imaging Rover captures 360-degree digital panoramic images for efficient visual documentation and measurement of the surrounding environment.



May-2019: Trimble released the Trimble TDC600 handheld, an ultra-rugged, all-in-one smartphone and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) data collector. This data collector has been used for Geographic Information System (GIS) and field inspection applications. The next-generation smartphone data collector comprises of an Android™ 8.0 operating system. It has a bright sunlight-readable 6-inch display, powerful 2.2 GHz processor. The device has a memory space of 4GB with an increased capacity all-day battery.



Nov-2018: Spaceflight launched 12 spacecraft from India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) for meeting the growing demand of the smallsat industry.



Jul-2018: DigitalGlobe, a Maxar Technologies Company launched EarthWatch, a cloud-based subscription. This solution is used in viewing, streaming, and downloading the company’s industry-leading geospatial data, enabling customers to solve their challenges with ease through a single powerful interface.



Mar-2018: BlackSky, a subsidiary of Spaceflight launched the next generation of small Earth observation satellite, Global-1. The satellite has features of geolocation accuracy, image quality, and on-orbit lifetime.



Feb-2018: Trimble released MX9 Mobile Mapping Solution integrated with a vehicle-mounted mobile LIDAR system, multi-camera imaging, and field software for data collection.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Administrative



• Commercial



• Scientific



By End User



• Environmental



• Defense & Security



• Marine



• Agriculture



• Energy & Power



• Engineering & Infrastructure



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Airbus SE (Airbus Defence and Space SE)



• Maxar Technologies, Inc. (DigitalGlobe, Inc.)



• Trimble, Inc.



• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.



• ImageSat International N.V.



• Planet Labs, Inc.



• Spaceflight Industries, Inc. (BlackSky Global LLC)



• Ursa Space Systems, Inc.



• SpecTIR, LLC



• Satellite Imaging Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

