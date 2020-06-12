Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Masks - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surgical Masks market accounted for $61.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $118.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and raise in geriatric population are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increase in trend of non-invasive and robot-assisted surgeries and rise in concerns toward disposal are hampering the market growth.



Surgical masks are made of natural fibers such as disposable linen, cotton, and synthetic materials like polypropylene. They are collected of different layers that combine a hydrophobic external layer, a middle filtering layer, and an internal hydrophilic layer to absorb fluid and moisture. Some efforts are taken by the manufacturers to get better the quality of surgical masks against dangerous bacterial infections in the last few years.



Based on the distribution channel, the online store segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to gaining popularity among companies that are actively working to increase their prot margins. The stores are also gaining traction in terms of consumer preference as they provide doorstep delivery at competitive product prices.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing demand for N95 respirators across the U.S. and lack of supply make available impetus to the market growth. Thus, the government of the U.S. is encouraging the manufacturers to raise their manufacturing capabilities to address the deficiency of masks.



Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Masks Market include 3M Company, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Medicare Hygiene Limited, Z Plus Disposable, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, Shree Medicare Products, Salus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Good health Inc, Gaurav SanjivaniTechnicals and Jullundur Enterprises.



