SHENZHEN, China, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.



Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to total revenue of $20.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net loss attributable to the Company was $3.6 million, compared to net income of $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 47.9% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and was 46.9% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

“In 2019, we expanded Taoping Network to approximately 200 cities, up from 100 cities at the beginning of 2019. We are glad not only that we achieved this expansion, but also that the majority of our city partners and Taoping Alliance Members achieved profitability and gained market share, which gives us confidence that we are on the right track to expand our network into the 3rd, 4th, and 5th tier cities where consumption growth is robust. Our sales decreased because smaller cities normally do not need as many Taoping display screens as big cities,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, CEO and Chairman of TAOP.

Mr. Lin continued, “On top of Taoping Apps for advertisers and display screen owners, we have enhanced our technology platform to integrate with third-party display screens, whether new or already installed, and through cloud connect with third party online advertising platforms (such as Baidu), thus not only increases the number of display screens in our network but also serve these display screens with various kinds of programs, e.g. traditional offline or outdoor advertising programs, online advertising programs, announcement boards, interactive advertising campaigns, etc. Currently, we are providing technical operations of Taoping Network and Taoping e-Stores for free. As part of our growth strategy, we expect to share advertisement revenues and transaction revenues with our city partners sometime in the future or to exercise our right to acquire our city partners, and to continue the expansion of our network to reach more low-tier cities. Though we experienced adverse impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, we are focusing our development efforts on intelligent connections with all major online advertising platforms in China. As China is opening for business, we are experiencing recovery of demands.”

Operational Highlights

Taoping Alliance has penetrated into the county-level market nationwide. The number of Taoping Alliance members has increased to approximately 200 from 100 at the beginning of 2019, with a coverage of twenty-six provinces out of thirty-four in China and three overseas members including Canada-based Capital Green Tech & Trade Corp. (CG), Asia Taoping Pte. Ltd. (Asia Taoping), and Singapore Taoping Pte. Ltd. (Singapore Taoping).



In January 2020, the Company officially launched Taoping Cloud Window, an innovative cross-platform App that integrates third-party screens to its resource sharing "Smart IoT Terminal - Taoping Net/App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" new media ecosystem. Taoping Cloud Window App is compatible with various models of digital screens (TV screens, LED screens, billboards, etc.) in the market. After installing the App, third-party display screens can be integrated into Taoping Network of smart display screens and can operate on Taoping smart cloud platform for ad publishing, payment processing and targeted advertising.



In March 2020, the Company announced its cooperation with Baidu Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) and Beijing ZMT Network Technology Co., Ltd., for Taoping Smart Cloud API (“Application Programming Interface”) to integrate with the two companies’ advertising platforms, Baidu Juping and ZMT Smart Screen.



Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019

Revenue

Revenue was $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to total revenue of $20.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $6.8 million, or 33%. The decrease was primarily due to the unfavorable macro-economic environment and the slowdown of the out-of-home advertising market in China in 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $6.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $ 3.1 million compared to $9.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 47.9% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and was 46.9% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The increase in the overall gross margin primarily resulted from the cost advantages in new products and services offered to customers in the private sector.

Administrative, R&D and Selling Expenses

Administrative expenses increased by $2.3 million, or 54.8%, to $6.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses increased to 48.3% for 2019, from 20.9% for 2018. Such increase was primarily due to an increase of $2.8 million in provision of doubtful account receivable, as a result of the unfavorable macro-economic environment and the slowdown of the out-of-home advertising industry in China.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses decreased by $1.2 million, or 24.5%, to $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Such decrease was primarily due to the decrease of depreciation of R&D related hardware equipment and software. As a percentage of revenue, research and development expenses increased to 26.1% for 2019, from 23.1% in 2018.

Selling expenses increased by $0.1 million, or 21.9%, to $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due to the headcount increase of the sales and marketing staff for expansion of nationwide Taoping network.

Net (loss) income attributable to Company

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net loss attributable to the Company was $3.6 million, compared to net income of $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Cash and Financial Position

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 million, compared to $1.7 million as of December 31, 2018. Working capital deficiency was $7.0 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to a working capital of $4.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and net cash provided by operating activities was $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

About Taoping Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

TAOPING INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,519,666 $ 1,653,260 Accounts receivable, net 4,926,081 7,995,931 Accounts receivable-related parties, net 8,733,263 9,545,453 Advances to suppliers 1,064,901 504,002 Inventories, net 302,938 693,677 Loan receivable - 2,180,655 loan receivable - related party 397,041 - Other current assets 2,087,946 6,304,722 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 19,031,836 28,877,700 Non-current accounts receivable, net 1,648,109 1,078,777 Non-current accounts receivable-related parties, net 3,793,949 - Property, plant and equipment, net 11,835,516 11,599,416 Intangible assets, net 1,496 59,921 Other assets, non-current 4,304,640 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 40,615,546 $ 41,615,814 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term bank loans $ 6,584,664 $ 6,082,574 Accounts payable 12,586,696 11,700,763 Accounts payable-related parties 65,276 66,135 Advances from customers 421,700 304,021 Advances from customers-related parties 140,938 51,183 Amounts due to related parties 129,139 1,005,307 Accrued payroll and benefits 193,912 243,976 Other payables and accrued expenses 4,897,672 4,247,391 Income tax payable 70,653 310,537 Convertible note payable, net of debt discounts 916,511 - TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 26,007,161 24,011,887 EQUITY Ordinary shares, 2019 and 2018: par $0; authorized capital 100,000,000 shares; shares issued and outstanding, 2019: 42,000,163 shares; 2018: 41,760,163 shares; 126,257,156 126,146,996 Additional paid-in capital 16,461,333 15,782,904 Reserve 14,044,269 14,044,269 Accumulated deficit (174,517,769 ) (170,935,437 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,022,845 23,218,159 Total equity of the Company 5,267,834 8,256,891 Non-controlling interest 9,340,551 9,347,036 TOTAL EQUITY 14,608,385 17,603,927 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 40,615,546 $ 41,615,814

TAOPING INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, 2018 AND 2017

2019 2018 2017 Revenue – Products $ 3,116,145 $ 6,546,016 $ 4,312,048 Revenue - Products-related parties 7,352,236 9,373,272 9,103,222 Revenue – Software 2,246,497 3,037,912 3,441,582 Revenue – Software-related parties - 45,400 - Revenue – System integration - - 390,465 Revenue – Others 969,751 1,490,324 884,584 Revenue - Others-related parties 106,674 85,416 57,373 TOTAL REVENUE 13,791,303 20,578,340 18,189,274 Cost – Products 6,448,965 9,808,837 8,973,539 Cost – Software 525,473 783,702 733,617 Cost – System integration 57,911 227,677 135,224 Cost – Others 156,743 104,030 25,128 TOTAL COST 7,189,092 10,924,246 9,867,508 GROSS PROFIT 6,602,211 9,654,094 8,321,766 Administrative expenses 6,657,972 4,299,820 3,621,570 Research and development expenses 3,592,843 4,756,088 4,031,313 Selling expenses 523,557 429,362 1,119,586 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (4,172,161 ) 168,824 (450,703 ) Subsidy income 431,555 556,187 476,517 Other income (loss), net 238,200 400,566 281,556 Interest income 133,517 36,381 7,900 Interest expense and debt discounts expense (499,852 ) (484,403 ) (450,024 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - - 3,720 (Loss) income before income taxes (3,868,741 ) 677,555 (131,034 ) Income tax benefit 274,480 1,201,231 1,070,343 NET (LOSS) INCOME (3,594,261 ) 1,878,786 939,309 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to

the non-controlling interest 11,929 (186,803 ) (80,704 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ (3,582,332 ) $ 1,691,983 $ 858,605 (Loss) earnings per share - Basic and Diluted Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02

TAOPING INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, 2018 AND 2017

2019 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (3,594,261 ) $ 1,878,786 $ 939,309 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to

net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable

and other current assets 3,628,544 830,266 422,388 Provision for obsolete inventories 115,191 30,403 176,570 Depreciation 2,842,787 2,940,387 2,036,438 Amortization of intangible assets 58,164 734,150 820,468 Amortization of convertible note discount 46,165 - - Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment

and land use rights 4,243 (7,845 ) Loss from disposal of inventories 62,732 189,861 138,316 Stock-based payments for consulting services 86,326 43,788 96,313 Stock-based compensation 494,316 584,629 487,407 Gain from write-off of long aged payables - (278,099 ) (678,012 ) Impairment of long-term investments - 45,400 - Change in fair value of warrants liability - - (3,720 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 923,873 (5,156,120 ) (2,145,097 ) Accounts receivable from related parties (5,262,357 ) (5,137,222 ) (4,694,068 ) Inventories 207,233 (320,267 ) 652,921 Increase in other non-current assets (4,343,311 ) Other receivables and prepaid expenses 4,385,133 2,497,105 6,962,862 Advances to suppliers (598,082 ) 1,123,765 (1,423,441 ) Amounts due to/from related parties (870,859 ) (118,771 ) - Other payables and accrued expenses 663,584 652,149 1,497,312 Advances from customers 122,720 38,951 (1,442,928 ) Advances from customers from related parties 91,233 (939,957 ) 2,111,157 Accounts payable and bills payable (503,267 ) 3,963,341 (239,628 ) Accounts payable from related party - 68,845 - Income tax payable (237,968 ) (1,201,831 ) (1,166,473 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,682,104 ) 2,473,802 4,540,249 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 133 577 7,845 Purchases of property and equipment (1,619,325 ) (1,797,510 ) (3,783,064 ) Disbursement of loan receivable - related party (400,608 ) Proceeds(disbursement) of Loan receivable 2,171,655 (2,270,006 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 151,855 (4,066,939 ) (3,775,219 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings under short-term loans 7,817,959 6,810,017 8,880,840 Proceeds from exercise of consultants stock options - 44,843 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible note,

net of debt issuance costs 1,000,000 - - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares

in connection with private placement - 1,500,000 - Repayment of short-term loans (7,231,612 ) (8,178,074 ) (9,366,326 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,586,347 176,786 (485,486 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents (189,692 ) (191,197 ) (771,111 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS (133,594 ) (1,607,548 ) (491,567 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING 1,653,260 3,260,808 3,752,375 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, ENDING $ 1,519,666 $ 1,653,260 $ 3,260,808 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year Income taxes $ - $ 600 $ 3,057 Interest $ 445,582 $ 484,403 $ 450,024

Supplemental disclosure of significant non-cash transactions:

In 2018, the Company issued 479,004 ordinary shares in an amount of approximately $626,000, as a result of cashless exercise of stock options granted to the Company’s employees under its 2016 equity Incentive Plan.

In 2018, purchase of software in an amount of approximately $1.5 million was made by an increase in accounts payable.

In 2019, the Company issued 240,000 ordinary shares as compensation of approximately $110,000 to a consultant’s service.

In 2019, the Company issued an individual investor warrant to purchase 160,000 ordinary shares of the Company in connection with the issuance of a convertible promissory note with the principle amount of $1.04 million.

In 2019, the Company issued warrant to purchase 150,000 shares of the Company’s ordinary shares as compensation of approximately $58,000 for a consultant’s service.

In 2019, purchase of software and equipment in an amount of approximately $1.6 million was made by an increase in accounts payable.