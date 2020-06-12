BALTIMORE, MD, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company (OTCQB: GCAN) , an innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoids products is proud to announce that it has launched its first cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product with European partner Symtomax. GCAN’s oral patch has been shown in clinical studies to be a safe, accurate and effective way to deliver lower doses of pharmaceutical actives, while achieving high levels of bioavailability.



The OralTabs product contains 21mg of full spectrum CBD in each tab and is available in 5 and 30 pack boxes in a wild mint berry flavor with additional packet sizes, formulations and flavors planned for later on in the year. The product is now available for sale on Symtomax’s OralTabs.com ecommerce store, and will soon be rolled out into brick and mortar retail locations throughout Europe. Additionally, Symtomax has plans to bring the Oral Tabs product to Brazil, and South Africa through wholesale distribution partnerships.

Olaf Van Tulder, CEO of Symtomax, had this to say, “We are excited to launch our OralTabs product, and bring consumers a convenient, discreet, safe and effective way to consume CBD. Initial feedback from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and we believe the product will be well received across all of our distribution channels.” Mr. Van Tulder added, “Cannabis consumers want to know they are receiving the highest quality product using the safest route of administration, and without sacrificing on experience.” “The OralTabs CBD product offers consumers exactly this. It’s as easy to use as a Listerine fresh breath strip”, he concluded.

Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Greater Cannabis, said in a statement to shareholders, “I am pleased to share this exciting and important milestone with our shareholders.” “The launching of the OralTabs product with our partner, Symtomax, has been highly anticipated in the cannabis market as consumers search for more accurate and safer ways to consume cannabis.” “Our dosage form has been proven through numerous clinical studies to achieve desired effects with lower dosages of pharmaceutical actives”, he added. “We are happy to finally see this product in market, and we are confident that Symtomax will do a great job building a brand that is already proving to be resonating with consumers”, he concluded.

-- End -

About Symtomax

Symtomax is a fast-growing company dedicated to the production, research, cultivation, processing and distribution of medicinal cannabis oil to pharmaceutical companies worldwide, whilst adhering to international GMP standards. Symtomax is also in the process of developing the largest medical cannabis cultivation site in Europe, having received initial approval from Infarmed, which is the Portuguese Government agency accountable to the Health Ministry. Based in the Alentejo region of Portugal the production and cultivation site will provide 95 hectares of rich, fertile soil, which is perfectly suited for harvesting outdoor high quality cannabis flower for their products.

About The Greater Cannabis Company

The Greater Cannabis Company (OTCQB: GCAN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its technology platform for use in the cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that patients can now receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using a fully dissolvable, non-irritant oral eluting patch. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring our technology to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis and pharmaceutical companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers. More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s website, www.gcanrx.com .

Disclaimer: Greater Cannabis Company Inc relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.