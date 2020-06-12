Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Process Automation Market By Type (Software, Service), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), By Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Robotic Process Automation or RPA Market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period on account of growing adoption of RPA in end-user industries as it is capable of performing tasks such as data manipulation, triggering responses, among others which earlier required human intervention. The growing adoption of robotic solutions and ongoing inclination of cloud-based services is also positively influencing the growth of the robotic process automation market across the globe.



Robotic process automation refers to set of technologies which can be coded or programmed to perform series of tasks. Their capability to communicate with digital systems and learn on its own are further anticipated to propel the adoption of RPA by enterprises in several verticals.



The Global Robotic Process Automation Market can be segmented based on type, deployment, enterprise size, industry and region. Based on the industry, the market can be segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare and others. The BFSI industry is the largest adopter of robotic process automation as banking institutions involve massive amount of transactions related data and several systems are connected to each other for swift flow of this data. RPA also helps to improve accuracy and efficiency of these transactions which is contributing to its wide adoption in the industry.



Based on geography, globally, the robotic process automation market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the highest rate due to the high demand for consumer goods from countries present in the region. Also, the manufacturing sector and other consumer companies in these geographies are readily adopting RPA to fulfil the demand for consumer goods in a cost-effective manner by automating the processes.



Major companies operating in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market include UIPath Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC, Nice Robotic Automation Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC, IPsoft Inc., Uipath SRL, Xerox Corp., IBM Corp., among others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Robotic Process Automation Market.

To forecast the Global Robotic Process Automation Market based on type, deployment, enterprise size, industry and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Robotic Process Automation Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of robotic process automation service providers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, vendors and presence of all major players across the region.



The author calculated the Global Robotic Process Automation Market size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.



Key Target Audience:

Robotic process automation service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to robotic process automation market

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end-users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Robotic Process Automation Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Market, By Component:

Software

Service

Consulting

Implementation

Training

Market, By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

Market, By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Market, By End-User:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Robotic Process Automation Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Software, Service)

5.2.1.1. By Service (Consulting, Implementation, Training)

5.2.2. By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise)

5.2.3. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise)

5.2.4. By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Robotic Process Automation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Robotic Process Automation Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Robotic Process Automation Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Robotic Process Automation Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Robotic Process Automation Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. UIPath Inc.

13.2. Automation Anywhere Inc.

13.3. Blue Prism Group PLC

13.4. Nice Robotic Automation Ltd.

13.5. Pegasystems Inc.

13.6. Blue Prism Group PLC

13.7. IPsoft Inc.

13.8. Uipath SRL

13.9. Xerox Corp.

13.10. IBM Corp.



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o73rj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900