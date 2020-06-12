New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Cloud Market By Organization Size By Services Type By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914562/?utm_source=GNW

Giving birth to a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem in which multiple service vendors compete for ever-expanding cloud market share. As consumers, it is difficult to access and appreciate this cloud ecosystem.



The decision of a business to move to the cloud is unique. Nonetheless, there are some common explanations and inevitable developments that cause a company to make a transition. One of the most important reasons for change is the wide range of benefits provided by cloud computing. Greater durability, scalability, and stability are only a couple of the most common explanations for this. Data compliance is the backbone of corporate practices whether you’re in sectors such as financial services and healthcare. If a company operates on on-site solutions, the development and continued implementation of compliance regulations may pose a significant resource challenge. Moving to the cloud helps to select which providers are already compatible. These compliance requirements will be updated with the cloud vendor responsible for any updates.



Over the coming years, a number of industry watchers are speculating about what the recent stagnation in growth would mean for the public cloud market share. This has been commonly demonstrated in many economies, it is a truism that growth rates should collapse this hyper-scale is reached. However, even with the overall decline in production, almost every other sector of the broader technology industry is still exceeded. Coronavirus has forced the majority of IT firms to follow the home model of operation. IT and ITES have made it easier for mobile staff to implement business productivity technologies and services. As a result, there is a growing need for cloud connectivity and collaboration tools across the globe.



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Services Type, the market is segmented into Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Public Cloud Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Salesforce.com, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., and Fujitsu Limited are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Fujitsu Limited.



Recent strategies deployed in Public Cloud Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2020: IBM came into partnership with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The partnership aims to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey using the IBM public cloud. The partnership would help the enterprises in financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries to transition, modernize, and transform their enterprise workloads and applications by tapping into the security, open innovation, and enterprise capabilities of the IBM public cloud.



Feb-2020: IBM extended its collaboration with CyrusOne, Inc., a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT). Following the expansion, the latter company announced the introduction of IBM Cloud Direct Link to its London data center facility in the U.K.



Jan-2020: IBM signed an agreement with Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech leader. The agreement was focused on bringing new cloud-based solutions to Broadridge’s clients in the financial services industry. Broadridge would develop the Broadridge Private Cloud powered by IBM and would transform a significant portion of its global infrastructure to IBM.



Jan-2020: Microsoft signed a partnership agreement with TietoEVRY. Through this partnership, the latter company aims to enable Nordic enterprises and public sector organizations to use public cloud in their digital transformation.



Nov-2019: IBM teamed up with Bank of America Corp. following which the latter company aimed to develop a public-cloud computing service for banks. The service stores customers’ financial data outside their in-house systems. The service has unique features that have been designed to fulfill the banking sector’s regulatory and compliance requirements.



Nov-2019: Salesforce extended its partnership with Microsoft for helping the customers in meeting the evolving needs of their businesses and boost team productivity. Microsoft Azure is the public cloud provider for Salesforce Marketing Cloud.



Nov-2019: Microsoft came into agreement with ACI Worldwide on using public cloud infrastructure to store data from banks, fintech, and other financial companies. Following the agreement, ACI aimed to license its Universal Payments technology to customers for implementation powered by Microsoft Azure cloud computing service.



Nov-2019: VMware, a Dell Technologies Company signed partnership agreement with Atos, a global leader in digital transformation. Following the partnership, the latter company launched Digital Hybrid Cloud offering, its fully-managed hybrid cloud solution. The solution provides businesses a way to a multi-cloud solution allowing them to accelerate time-to-market and reduce costs through lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).



Oct-2019: Microsoft South Africa signed a MoU with The State Information Technology Agency (SITA). The MoU was focused on creating ways for government adoption of public cloud services for accelerating the digital transformation of government services in South Africa.



Oct-2019: Google Cloud came into partnership with Meditech, a company engaged in providing information systems for health care organizations. Under this partnership, Meditech provides its electronic health record (EHR) system through Google’s public cloud platform.



Oct-2019: Google collaborated with Teradata following which Teradata’s flagship solution Teradata Vantage aimed to available on Google Cloud. The collaboration enhanced Teradata’s cloud reach to all three leading public cloud companies, offering its customers greater flexibility.



Sep-2019: Oracle teamed up with VMware for the advancement of the idea of running computing workloads both in corporate data centers and in the cloud. The collaboration enabled the joint customers to set up hybrid cloud environments that can run VMware services in Oracle’s cloud.



Aug-2019: VMware, a Dell Technologies Company extended its partnership with Google Cloud. Together, the companies launched a new offering that allows organizations to run their VMware workloads in Google Cloud Platform (GCP).



Jul-2019: Salesforce partnered with Alibaba, a Chinese technology firm. Under the partnership, the latter company became the exclusive provider of Salesforce to customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, and Salesforce became the exclusive enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) product suite sold by Alibaba.



Jul-2019: Microsoft announced that it is partnering with DXC Technology, an IT services vendor. DXC would expand its partnership with Microsoft by launching a Microsoft Digital Transformation Practice to accelerate client migration to the Azure public cloud.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2020: Salesforce signed an agreement to acquire Vlocity, a provider of industry-specific cloud, and CRM apps. The acquisition would enable the company to help the industries in transforming their business.



Feb-2020: Hewlett Packard took over Scytale, a cloud-native security startup built on the open-source Secure Production Identity Framework for Everyone (SPIFFE) protocol. The acquisition enabled the company to deliver a dynamic, open, and secure edge-to-cloud platform.



Oct-2019: Cisco acquired CloudCherry, the customer experience management (CEM) company. After the completion of the acquisition, CloudCherry works with global enterprise clients offering SaaS tools to enhance customer interaction and experience on websites. Its software solution includes customer journey mapping, out-of-the-box integrations, and predictive analytics.



Jul-2019: IBM acquired Red Hat, a software company. The acquisition redefined the cloud market for IBM. Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies have been paired with the unmatched scale and depth of IBM’s innovation and industry expertise, and sales leadership in more than 175 countries. Together, IBM and Red Hat accelerate innovation by providing a next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform.



Jan-2018: Amazon Web Services completed the acquisition of Sqrrl, a cybersecurity startup. The acquisition accelerated its public cloud security. Sqrrl provides a Threat Hunting platform, which utilizes link analysis, machine learning, and multi-petabyte scalability. The solution helps in detecting advanced threats faster.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2020: Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched AppFlow, the SaaS integration service. The service allows developers to easily transfer data between AWS and various SaaS applications, such as Google Analytics, Marketo, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Snowflake, and Zendesk.



Apr-2020: Google introduced a new open platform called Anthos to run and manage apps from anywhere. Anthos enables users to run applications on existing on-premise hardware investments or in the Public Cloud.



Nov-2019: Google released new security tools and capabilities for Google Cloud Platform. These new features provide Google Cloud users with more advanced components for their data encryption, network security, security analytics, and user protection strategies. The new features include Advanced Protection Program, Packet Mirroring, Google Cloud Armor, and External Key Manager.



Feb-2019: Fujitsu unveiled Healthcare Personal service Platform, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for the integrated management of consumer-facing offerings based on health and medical information. The new service aggregates and integrates an individual’s personal health record, enabling the safe and secure storage and use of such health and medical information.



Jan-2019: Cisco extended its Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) software-defined networking solution to the public cloud. ACI would support Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure. The Cloud ACI solution has extended the successful capabilities of Cisco ACI in private clouds into public cloud environments using a cloud-based version of Cisco’s Application Policy Infrastructure Controller (APIC) that can provide automated connectivity, policy translation, and enhanced visibility of workloads in the public cloud.



Dec-2018: Oracle released the Oracle Cloud Native Framework, an inclusive, sustainable, and open cloud-native development solution. This framework has deployment models for public cloud, on-premises, and hybrid cloud. The Oracle Cloud Native Framework is composed of the recently-announced Oracle Linux Cloud Native Environment and a rich set of new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure cloud-native services.



Apr-2018: Cisco released two new consumption models for its Cisco Tetration solution for the data center and cloud. One of the solutions is Tetration SaaS, the cloud-based solution for cloud-first and cloud-only organizations, and other is, Tetration-V, a software-only version using a virtual appliance for smaller deployments. Both models deliver the same features and functionality as the original on-premises form factors of Tetration.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2020: Amazon opened its first datacenters in Africa, with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud division. The company launched three new availability zones in Cape Town, South Africa.



Oct-2019: Oracle opened the new cloud data centers in India. The first cloud region has been established in Mumbai. The region enables the companies to move their data and applications to the cloud.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Organization Size



• Small & Medium Enterprises



• Large Enterprises



By Services Type



• Software as a Service (SaaS)



• Platform as a Service (PaaS)



• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)



By End User



• BFSI



• IT & Telecom



• Healthcare



• Retail & eCommerce



• Government & Defense



• Energy & Utilities



• Manufacturing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Amazon.com, Inc.



• Salesforce.com, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Google, Inc.



• Oracle Corporation



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Fujitsu Limited



