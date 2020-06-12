CONWAY, Ark., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), was named by Forbes among The World’s Best Banks 2020.

Forbes partnered with Statista to conduct a survey of 40,000 consumers in 23 countries. The consumers ranked banks on key attributes including trust, terms and conditions, customer service, digital services and financial advice.

450 Banks made The World’s Best Bank list, 75 being banks from the United States. Centennial Bank was named #1 Bank in America by Forbes for 2018 and 2019.

“Being recognized by customers is truly the greatest compliment we can receive,” stated Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “One of our daily goals is to go above and beyond in providing excellent customer service and banking solutions to meet the needs of our customers. We were honored to be named Best Bank in America for two years in a row, and now to be included among the best banks in the world is a tremendous success for our banking team,” French continued.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

