JERICHO, N.Y., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathan's Famous, Inc. (“Nathan’s”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ:NATH) today reported results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended March 29, 2020.
Effective June 12, 2020, the Board of Directors declared its first quarterly cash dividend for fiscal 2021 of $0.35 per share, which is payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2020.
For the fiscal year ended March 29, 2020:
For the fourth quarter ended March 29, 2020:
The Company also reported the following:
COVID-19 Update
Since the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak and the implementation of “stay-at-home” and dining room closure orders in mid-March 2020, operations at our Company-owned restaurants and our franchisees' restaurants have been disrupted. As of March 29, 2020, three of our four Company-owned restaurants were open, and those three Company-owned restaurants were only offering food through take-out and delivery as we were prohibited from offering dine-in seating and service at our restaurants resulting from restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our seasonal location on the Coney Island Boardwalk opened on May 15, 2020, observing the same cautions and restrictions.
The majority of our franchised locations have been temporarily closed due to their locations in venues that are closed (such as shopping malls and movie theaters) or venues operating at significantly reduced traffic (such as airports and highway travel plazas). Such closures and disruptions have materially impacted revenues at our Company-owned restaurants with significant declines since the middle of March 2020, as compared to the same period last year. Although franchisees are beginning to slowly re-open, we expect that franchised locations and the royalty revenue we receive from our franchisees will be negatively impacted. We are principally focused on the well-being and safety of our guests, franchisees, restaurant associates and all other employees. Since the situation around the COVID-19 virus is constantly changing, we may implement additional measures to ensure the safety of our team members and guests over time. We also expect to realize declines in sales and profits from our Branded Product Program during this period as many of our customers operate in venues that are currently closed and may be slow to reopen, such as professional sports venues, amusement parks, shopping malls and movie theaters. During March 2020, royalties from license agreements were significantly higher than March 2019 due to significantly higher sales of consumer-packaged goods through grocery channels. During the continuation of shut-down regulations in response to COVID-19, we currently expect similar results although there can be no assurance that this will continue to occur during such time.
Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information:
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("US GAAP"), the Company is disclosing EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net income, excluding (i) interest expense; (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company is also disclosing Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as EBITDA, excluding (i) share-based compensation and (ii) gain on disposal of property and equipment that the Company believes will impact the comparability of its results of operations.
The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance and underlying trends in the Company's business because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are (i) among the measures used by management in evaluating performance and (ii) are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under US GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity in conformity with US GAAP. Additionally, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-US GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with US GAAP. Please see the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income.
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 11 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.
Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.
Nathan's Famous, Inc.
| Fiscal quarter ended
| Fiscal year ended
|Mar. 29, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Mar. 29, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2019
|(13 weeks)
|(14 weeks)
|(52 weeks)
|(53 weeks)
|Financial Highlights
|Total revenues
|$
|21,705,000
|$
|22,129,000
|$
|103,325,000
|$
|101,849,000
|Income from operations (a)
|$
|6,495,000
|$
|5,513,000
|$
|27,172,000
|$
|27,976,000
|Net income
|$
|3,195,000
|$
|2,492,000
|$
|13,435,000
|$
|21,493,000
|Income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.60
|$
|3.19
|$
|5.13
|Diluted
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.59
|$
|3.19
|$
|5.09
|Weighted-average shares used in
|computing income per share:
|Basic
|4,204,000
|4,187,000
|4,216,000
|4,187,000
|Diluted
|4,204,000
|4,202,000
|4,216,000
|4,220,000
|Select Segment Information
|Revenues
|Branded product program
|$
|11,597,000
|$
|13,652,000
|$
|57,586,000
|$
|57,960,000
|Product licensing
|7,300,000
|5,455,000
|25,859,000
|23,615,000
|Restaurant operations
|2,225,000
|2,378,000
|17,545,000
|17,772,000
|Corporate (d)
|583,000
|644,000
|2,335,000
|2,502,000
|Total Revenues
|$
|21,705,000
|$
|22,129,000
|$
|103,325,000
|$
|101,849,000
|Income from operations (b)
|Branded product program
|$
|1,444,000
|$
|2,577,000
|$
|7,688,000
|$
|10,302,000
|Product licensing
|7,254,000
|5,410,000
|25,677,000
|23,433,000
|Restaurant operations
|(617,000)
|(335,000)
|1,637,000
|2,398,000
|Corporate (c)
|(1,586,000)
|(2,139,000)
|(7,830,000)
|(8,157,000)
|Income from operations (b)
|$
|6,495,000
|$
|5,513,000
|$
|27,172,000
|$
|27,976,000
|(a)
|Excludes gain on sale of property and equipment, interest expense, interest income, and other income, net.
|(b)
|Excludes gain on sale of property and equipment, interest expense, interest income and other income, net which are managed centrally at the corporate level, and, accordingly, such items are not presented by segment since they are excluded from the measure of profitability reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker.
|(c)
|Consists principally of administrative expenses not allocated to the operating segments such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, incentive compensation, compliance costs and expenses of the Advertising Fund.
|(d)
|Represents Advertising Fund revenue.
Nathan's Famous, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Fiscal quarter ended
|Fiscal year ended
|Mar. 29, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Mar. 29, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2019
|(13 weeks)
|(14 weeks)
|(52 weeks)
|(53 weeks)
|EBITDA
|Net income
|$
|3,195,000
|$
|2,492,000
|$
|13,435,000
|$
|21,493,000
|Interest expense
|2,650,000
|2,841,000
|10,601,000
|10,792,000
|Provision for income taxes
|958,000
|587,000
|4,579,000
|7,917,000
|Depreciation and amortization
|292,000
|250,000
|1,233,000
|1,212,000
|EBITDA
|$
|7,095,000
|$
|6,170,000
|$
|29,848,000
|$
|41,414,000
|Adjusted EBITDA
|EBITDA
|$
|7,095,000
|$
|6,170,000
|$
|29,848,000
|$
|41,414,000
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
|--
|--
|--
|(11,177,000
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|29,000
|29,000
|116,000
|162,000
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,124,000
|$
|6,199,000
|$
|29,964,000
|$
|30,399,000
COMPANY Ronald G. DeVos, Vice President - Finance and CFO
CONTACT: (516) 338-8500 ext. 229
