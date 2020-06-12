VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ANKARA, Turkey, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) is pleased to provide this mid-year update. Trillion is a Canadian based natural gas and oil company focused on international markets which owns several high impact oil and gas projects abroad, including: the SASB Gas field, one of the largest natural gas developments in the Black Sea, the Cendere Oil field, as well as several exploration plays.



2020 Company Highlights-to-date

Commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (Feb 2020) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany (May 2020)

First Reserve Report completed on the undeveloped proven gas discoveries at SASB Gas field

High prices for natural gas sales obtained between US$6.00 and US$7.80 /mcf

“COVID extension” received for the Derecik oil exploration licenses until April 2021;

Lowered producing pressure at SASB resulting in 50% increase in gas production from legacy wells;

Continued work on a comprehensive development program for SASB gas fields

COVID Update

As in many parts of the world, due to the COVID19 pandemic, economic activity in the Black Sea region has temporarily slowed. However, demand for our produced natural gas and oil has remained strong and we have not had to curtail production because of the current economic conditions or the COVID19 pandemic. Moreover, we were able to increase production from our legacy wells during COVID as above. Oil prices we received temporarily declined but rebounded during May to over US $30/BBL. Gas prices received remain above US$6.00.

During the COVID19 pandemic, our operations continued with staff working from home where possible to maintain appropriate social distancing protocols ascribed by various government authorities. On June 1, our offices in Turkey reopened from COVID. During COVID, the Company used work-from-home arrangements wherever possible. Trillion is adhering to advice provided by local and international health authorities regarding social distancing and increased hygiene practices.

About the Company

Trillion Energy has several oil and gas assets in Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas fields, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest scale natural gas development projects; an 19.6% interest in the Cendere oil field; a 100% interest in 42,833 hectares oil exploration block covering the northern extension of the prolific Iraq/ Zagros Basin; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.

