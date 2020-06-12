“Class of 2020: Ready for Anything” Global Graduation Day with Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon, and President Bill Clinton live at 11am ET Today on the Verizon LinkedIn page



College students can now benefit from Verizon’s best pricing on Unlimited, with up to $25 off Wireless Unlimited plans

BASKING RIDGE, NJ , June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon and President Bill Clinton on the Verizon LinkedIn channel as they share insights and inspiration with graduates heading into uncharted territory. These leaders will share their personal perspectives and wrap up a four-week commencement series aimed at celebrating this remarkable achievement of students from schools all around the world. As part of its on-going support to student learning, Verizon announced today a new discount for undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate college students in the United States.

As college students continue to adapt to new ways of learning, now more than ever they will rely on technology for their education and personal connection needs. That's why starting July 2, Verizon is expanding its best wireless unlimited pricing to college and graduate students. Verizon has long supported families and students through life’s many milestones from their first experiences with technology through their college years, especially now as they may be adapting to new ways of learning.

With the new student discount*, enrolled undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate college students can get up to $25 off per month on two phone lines with Unlimited, in addition to 12 months of Disney+ on us (then, $6.99/mo after)**, along with Apple Music*** included with select Unlimited plans. The new discount will be available to new and existing Verizon wireless consumer customers on Mix & Match wireless unlimited plans.

“The last couple of months have been challenging for students, and being able to stay connected is crucial for their education. At Verizon we are committed to supporting student learning at all stages and we are proud to extend our support to college and graduate students as they prepare for success,” said Frank Boulben, SVP consumer marketing and products at Verizon. “This offer will give college students access to our best pricing on the nation’s most reliable network.”

Verizon’s ongoing support to students at every stage

Through Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon is supporting the over 100,000 students and teachers by tripling their data allowances, from 10GB/month to 30GB/month through June 30.

By the end of 2021, Verizon Innovative Learning is committed to bringing 5G technology to 100 middle schools.

To learn more and check eligibility, Verizon wireless customers can visit www.vzw.com/students to sign-up starting July 2.

*For eligible students actively enrolled (including online enrollment) in an eligible U.S. secondary educational institution of higher learning. Approved verification documents req’d. Offer good for a max of 4 years as long as annual eligibility evaluations are met. Eligible students must be account owner/manager; one offer per account. Max 2 phone lines. Cannot be combined with most offers. $10/mo account discount applied to single line Mix & Match Unlimited plan; $25/mo account discount applied to two lines on Mix & Match Unlimited plans. Unlimited 4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic (only after 25 GB/mo on Play More Unlimited, 50 GB/mo on Do More Unlimited and 75 GB/mo on Get More Unlimited). Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

**Disney+ on us from time of enrollment (must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.20); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (For NM residents, Disney+ ends automatically after 12 mos). Add’l terms apply. One offer per eligible Verizon account.

***Requires line activation on Play More or Get More Unlimited plans. Apple Music requires a subscription.

