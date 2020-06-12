According to the decision of the Finnish Government, the passenger movement restrictions in Finnish ports will be abolished as of 15.06.2020 at 00:00 and passengers arriving from Estonia to Finland will no longer have to remain in quarantine for 14 days. From 15 June, anyone will be able to travel (including for tourism purposes) between Finland and the Baltic States (including Estonia), Denmark, Norway and Iceland without the need to remain in quarantine after the trip. Estonia opened its borders to arrivals from most European countries (incl. Finland) without the requirement to remain in quarantine already on 28.05.2020.

The opening of the Estonian-Finnish border will help to restart passenger transport on the Tallinn-Helsinki and Muuga-Vuosaari shipping lines. In the summer months of 2019, 3 million people traveled by ship between Estonia and Finland, 53% of them Finns and 24% Estonians.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel m/v Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder in an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. Tallinna Sadam group's sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.

Additional information: