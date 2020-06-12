COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pride may look a bit different this year…but with a little help (and magic) from local Columbus, Ohio Drag Queen Nina West, you’ll be ready to celebrate virtually all month long in Lane Bryant ’s newest Pride collection, available now in all open Lane Bryant locations and on LaneBryant.com.



Throughout Pride month, Lane Bryant will empower everyone to create their lane their own way by celebrating hope, inclusivity and love through a digital campaign starring West. Along with a few Lane Bryant associates, West encourages viewers to share how they “Say it with Love” during Pride with a dedicated video that dropped on Lane Bryant’s digital media channels today.

Along with the video, Lane Bryant and West teamed up on an exclusive co-designed Nina West tee shirt that will be available in open Columbus, Ohio retail stores and on LaneBryant.com. Lane Bryant will contribute $5 for every Nina West tee shirt sold to the Nina West Foundation in support of organizations serving Central Ohio LGBTQ youth and families.

Lane Bryant has also expanded the brand’s 2020 Pride collection offering dedicated accessories, LIVI activewear and limited-edition denim apparel in addition to Pride-perfect Cacique Intimates. Lane Bryant will continue their support of GLSEN, a national education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, by contributing 10% of the purchase price of the Lane Bryant Pride collection to the organization. The goal donation of $30,000 was met earlier this week.

The Lane Bryant Pride collection is available in sizes 12-28 on LaneBryant.com now. For information regarding the status of local stores (closed or open to customers and/or curbside pickup ), please visit https://stores.lanebryant.com/search .



About Lane Bryant®: Lane Bryant is the nation's leading women's special size apparel brand, providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 12-28.

Lane Bryant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ascena retail group, inc.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a leading national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. through its retail brands operates ecommerce websites and approximately 2,800 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com , AnnTaylor.com , factory.anntaylor.com , LOFT.com , outlet.loft.com , louandgrey.com , lanebryant.com , Catherines.com and shopjustice.com .

