The condition is caused by the overproduction of a hormone called parathyroid.



The condition may lead to severe fractures, which may have harmful effects on the health of the patient. Nevertheless, the condition requires treatment, including the use of osteoporosis medications. Many of the drugs on the market include selective estrogen inhibitor modulator (SERM) bisphosphonates, parathyroid hormone treatment, calcitonin, and RANK ligand inhibitors. These drugs are administered through different routes in the body, like orally or intravenously.



International Osteoporosis Foundation reports that about 200 million people worldwide suffer from osteoporosis disorder. Currently, it is believed that about 200 million people globally suffer from this illness. About 30% of the postmenopausal people have osteoporosis in the US and Europe. According to the National Institute of Health, about 53 million people in the US are either suffering from osteoporosis or at elevated risk due to low bone density. The rising consumer base for osteoporosis disorders means steady demand development over the projected period.



Bisphosphonates are a type of drug used to reduce deterioration of the bone structure and to treat osteoporosis and related diseases. These are the most widely used medications used for the treatment of osteoporosis. They are called bisphosphonates because they have two groups of PO(OH) phosphonates. They are sometimes called diphosphonates (bis-or di-+phosphonates). Data shows that they reduce the likelihood of fracture in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.



Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Oral, Injectable and Other Route of Administration. Based on Drug Class, the market is segmented into Bisphosphonates, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Other Drug Classes. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Allergan PLC, and Eli Lilly and Company.



Strategies deployed in Osteoporosis Drugs Market



2019-Apr: Amgen and UCB announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg) for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture. EVENITY is the first and only bone builder with a unique dual effect that both increases bone formation and to a lesser extent reduces bone resorption (or bone loss) to rapidly reduce the risk of fracture.



2018-May: Amgen got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the use of Prolia (denosumab) for the treatment of glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis (GIOP) in men and women at high risk of fracture, defined as a history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy.



2017-Oct: Novartis signed an agreement with Daewoong Pharmaceutical. Under this agreement, the latter company has acquired marketing and commercial rights for an osteoporosis drug from Sandoz, Novartis’ generic division. By acquiring these rights, Daewoong strengthened its product lineup and secure a steady cash-flow.



2016-Sep: Amgen extended its collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Following the expansion, Dr. Reddy was aimed to market and distribute three of Amgen’s medicines in India in the therapy areas of oncology and osteoporosis.



2016-Jun: Amgen came into partnership with Zuellig Pharma following which the latter company helps the former company in driving growth of products and therapies in multiple markets across Asia. Zuellig was aimed to support Amgen with a range of services including Commercialization, Regulatory Services and Distribution. The partnership includes the commercialization of Amgen’s oncology therapeutics Neupogen, Neulastim, Vectibix, and XGEVA, and Amgen’s osteoporosis medicine Prolia, in nine Asian markets.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Route of Administration



• Oral



• Injectable and



• Other Route of Administration



By Drug Class



• Bisphosphonates



• Rank Ligand Inhibitors



• Parathyroid Hormone Therapy



• Calcitonin



• Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and



• Other Drug Classes



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Amgen, Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• Novartis AG



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• Allergan PLC



• Eli Lilly and Company



