COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 12, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today held the Annual General Meeting with the results as follows:

The Annual Report for 2019 was adopted. The Board of Directors’ proposal to transfer the Company’s result to next year was also adopted.

The General Meeting adopted a resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Board of Management from their obligations.

Gerard van Odijk, Anders Gersel Pedersen, Erik G. Hansen, Peter Kürstein, Frank Verwiel, Elizabeth McKee Anderson and Anne Louise Eberhard were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors constituted itself with Gerard van Odijk as Chairman and Anders Gersel Pedersen as Deputy Chairman.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors.

The proposal to increase and extend the Board of Directors' authorization to increase the share capital of the Company was adopted.

The proposal to increase and extend the Board of Directors' authorization for issuing warrants was adopted.

The proposal to amend the Company’s Articles of Association to clarify that the number of shares that can be subscribed when exercising warrants may be higher or lower than the number stated in the original authorizations due to subsequent adjustments of the warrants was adopted.

The new Remuneration Policy was approved.

The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees for the current financial year was approved.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company to purchase own shares in the Company was adopted.

The proposal to amend the Company’s Articles of Association to include a new item on the agenda for the annual general meeting regarding presentation of and indicative vote on the Remuneration Report was adopted.

The proposal to introduce the possibility of holding general meetings by electronic means only was adopted.

The proposal to clarify in the Company's Articles of Association that the Company's corporate language is English was adopted.

