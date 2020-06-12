New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurostimulation Devices Market By Devices By Applications By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914558/?utm_source=GNW





The central nervous systems (CNS) as well as the human peripheral nervous system (PNS) have affected neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, and cerebrovascular disease. The neurostimulation technique plays a vital role in the management of these neurological disorders. The electrodes in the devices generate mild electrical impulses to complement the neurological activity of the patients.



Among the many treatment options for overactive bladder symptoms is sacral nerve stimulation therapy (also known as sacral neuromodulation therapy). The treatment of overactive bladder with or without urine leakage and bladder vacuum can be done with sacral nerve stimulation therapy. In certain individuals who have not undergone more conservative treatments including drug therapy, the sacral nerve stimulation therapy is more suitable. Usually, a medication, behavioral therapy, and/or physical therapy must be completed before the sacral nerve stimulation therapy is taken into consideration.



Stimulation of the vagus nerve reduces seizures by transmitting normal, mild electrical energy through the vagus nerve into the brain. Often it is recognized as a "brain pacemaker." A pacemaker is inserted into the chest under the skin. The vagus nerve of the neck is wound around a cable from the device.



Based on Devices, the market is segmented into Spinal Cord Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators and Other Devices. Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Pain Management, Hearing Loss, Urinary Incontinence, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, and Boston Scientific Corporation are the forerunners in the Neurostimulation Devices Market. Companies such as LivaNova PLC, NeuroPace, Inc., Nevro Corporation, NeuroSigma, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc., Synapse Biomedical, Inc., and Integer Holdings Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corporation, Medtronic PLC, NeuroSigma, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, LivaNova PLC, NeuroPace, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc., and Synapse BioMedical, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Neurostimulation Devices Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



May-2020: Medtronic collaborated with UW following which the company has accelerated research into deep brain stimulation treatment for essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders.



Oct-2019: NeuroSigma came into partnership with Quick Care Pharmacy, a California-based specialty pharmacy. Following the partnership, the latter company was aimed to sell and distribute the former company’s Monarch eTNS System (Monarch) for the treatment of pediatric ADHD in the United States.



Jun-2019: Neuronetics teamed up with Teijin Pharma Limited, the core company of the Teijin Group’s healthcare business. Following the collaboration, Teijin sells NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) in Japan.



May-2019: Abbott came into partnership with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). The partnership was aimed at developing unique insights and driving the application of neurostimulation therapies. The partnership would provide the latter company’s neuroscience research initiative BRAIN access to Abbott’s neuromodulation technologies.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2020: Medtronic took over Stimgenics, a startup company that has developed a novel spinal cord stimulation waveform. This acquisition enabled the company to expand its business in the SCS Market.



Jun-2019: Boston Scientific acquired Vertiflex, a healthcare company. Through this acquisition, Vertiflex’s spinal cord stimulation and radiofrequency ablation have been added to Boston Scientific’s product portfolio.



Jan-2018: LivaNova PLC acquired ImThera Medical, a company focused on neurostimulation for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”). The acquisition strengthened its position as a leader in the field of neuromodulation.



Jul-2016: Boston took over Cosman Medical following which Cosman operates under the Boston Scientific Neuromodulation business. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to offer a wide range of spinal cord stimulator (SCS) systems to the patients suffering from chronic pain.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2019: Boston Scientific introduced the Vercise Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise Gevia Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems. The systems feature the Vercise Cartesia Directional Lead. The systems have the technology that enables the physicians in controlling the range, shape, position, and direction of electrical stimulation to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) through highly-personalized therapy.



Jan-2019: Boston launched WaveWriter Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) System in Europe for providing the treatment of chronic pain to people in Europe.



Approvals:



Mar-2020: Symmetry, LivaNova’s vagus nerve stimulation therapy for treatment-resistant depression, got CE Mark in Europe. Symmetry is a small implantable device designed for stimulating the vagus nerve to improve symptoms of depression and quality of life.



Mar-2020: Neuronetics announced that its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System has been approved by the FDA. This system is used for the treatment of bipolar depression. The system uses transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a noninvasive form of neuromodulation, to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.



Mar-2020: NeuroPace received approval from FDA for MRI labeling. The approval was for its RNS systems that are programmed to help people living with seizures who don’t respond to medication. RNS system is the world’s only closed-loop brain-responsive neurostimulation system that helps to prevent seizures at their source. The system comprises of a neurostimulator, leads mounted at the seizure foci, a remote monitor that uploads data, as well as an RNS tablet and patient data system. The data systems help the physicians with viewing data over a secure website which can further be used for personalized therapies.



Jan-2020: Medtronic secured a CE Mark for its Percept PC neurostimulator. It is the only deep brain stimulation (DBS) system launched in the EU with BrainSense technology, which senses and records brain signals while delivering DBS therapy to people with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.



Jan-2020: Abbott Laboratories got approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. This system would be used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The system would enable targeting a specific area of the brain known as the internal globus pallidus (GPi) for improving the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease not controlled by medication.



Nov-2019: Nevro Corporation received approval from the FDA for the Senza Omnia Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System. The Omnia system has been designed for delivering Nevro’s proprietary HF10 therapy in addition to all other available SCS frequencies.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Devices



• Spinal Cord Stimulators



• Deep Brain Stimulators



• Sacral Nerve Stimulators



• Vagus Nerve Stimulators and



• Other Devices



By Applications



• Pain Management



• Hearing Loss



• Urinary Incontinence



• Parkinson’s Disease



• Epilepsy and



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abbott Laboratories



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Nevro Corporation



• Medtronic PLC



• NeuroSigma, Inc.



• Integer Holdings Corporation



• LivaNova PLC



• NeuroPace, Inc.



• Neuronetics, Inc.



• Synapse BioMedical, Inc.



