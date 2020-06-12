ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 12th June 2020 at 17.00 EEST





Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hilpi Rautelin

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rautelin, Hilpi Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200612150115_4 Issuer Name: Orion Oyj LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-06-12 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 389 Unit price: 0.00000 Aggregated transactions Volume: 389 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000





Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions

