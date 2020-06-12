ORION CORPORATION      MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 12th June 2020 at 17.00 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Aho, Kari Jussi 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200612150131_4
   
Issuer
Name:Orion Oyj
LEI:74370029VAHCXDR7B745
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-06-12
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014377
 
Volume:389
Unit price:0.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:389
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro


Orion Corporation

Timo LappalainenOlli Huotari
President and CEO   SVP, Corporate Functions

