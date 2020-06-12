Covina, CA, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous delivery vehicle market accounted for US$ 68.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 196.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.7%.

Rising e-commerce sectors which involve speedy, accurate, and autonomous delivery in weather coupled with advanced technology, sensor technology, and autonomous vehicles are the major factors that will fuel the global market in the coming years.

The report "Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market, By Product Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Bots, and Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks), By Application (Logistics, Healthcare & Pharmacy, Retail, Food Delivery, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In March 2020, Matternet Inc., a developer of the world's leading urban drone logistics platform, unveiled the new Matternet Station. The Matternet Station supports the company's vision of distributed, peer-to-peer drone logistics networks for urban environments. It's integrated with Matternet's autonomous M2 Drone and Cloud Platform, providing an intuitive user interface for sending and receiving medical payloads, and a safe and secure drone portal for hospital campuses. Stations will initially service healthcare systems in Switzerland and the US

In April 2020, Flytrex announced the launch of a drone delivery service in Grand Forks, North Dakota in collaboration with drone-as-a-service company EASE Drones. The startup will deliver food, medicine, and other goods from restaurant and retailer partners to select households via drone. This expansion arises due to coronavirus pandemic which has led to shelter-in-place orders across the globe, affecting a number of businesses — particularly restaurants — to offer only delivery or pickup options.

Analyst View:

The exponential outbreak of Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to the growing demand for autonomous delivery vehicles to fill gaps in the supply chain. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused sudden and unprecedented financial damage to economies of both, established and emerging countries. Till now, autonomous delivery vehicles were in the developmental stage and has been in deployment for last-mile delivery services. In March 2020, Neelix Technologies - a self-driving delivery vehicle producer in China – has been working overtime in order to manufacture more autonomous delivery vans which can be used on the empty roads in China during the quarantine. Chinese companies, involving leading online retailers Alibaba and JD.com, have ordered about 200 of the tiny robotic vehicles.

Technological advancement

Investments in the IT sector and technological advancements have resulted in the creation of huge potential growth opportunities for existing as well as new entrants and leading players operating in the global autonomous delivery vehicle market. End-users as well as manufacturers operating in the target market can influence revenue growth opportunities by increasing sales through e-commerce channels to meet the needs of customers across the world over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market”, By Product Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Bots, and Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks), By Application (Logistics, Healthcare & Pharmacy, Retail, Food Delivery, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global autonomous delivery vehicle market accounted for US$ 68.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 196.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the aerial delivery drones segment is projected to register for a high share in the global autonomous delivery vehicle market in terms of revenue, due to easy operation, high maneuverability of aerial vehicles, and less time-consuming. For instance, Zipline delivers lifesaving and critical products with reliability and safety by means of drones, across numerous countries.

By application, the retail segment is anticipated to witness a major revenue share in the global autonomous delivery vehicle market and the trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. This is attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak as governments foist self-quarantine actions and lockdown for extended periods in countries worldwide.

By region, North America and Europe are expected to register maximum share in the regional economy. The U.S, U.K, and Germany will led to significant growth in the coming years owing to technological advancement and huge E-commerce sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global autonomous delivery vehicle market includes Matternet Inc., Airbus SE, Flytrex, Savioke, Nuro, Starship Technologies, Flirtey Company, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Marble Robot, and Skycart.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

