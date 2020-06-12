New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market By Product By Mode of Operation By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914555/?utm_source=GNW

A key driver driving revenue growth is ease and convenience due to the emergence of products that enable brewing beer at home. Among the factors is the increasing demand for energy-efficient home and kitchen appliances. And other factors are increasing living standards and per capita revenue and purchasing power.



Brewing beer requires microbial activities at each step, from the processing of raw materials and malting to stability. In addition, the formation of beer is due to traditional food fermentation. Home beer brewing machines are preferred on several occasions by clients who plan house parties for drinks. These devices are available in myriad sizes, and they can be easily deployed. In turn, consumers use the home beer brewing equipment for the small-scale production and storage of beer.



The vendors’ extensive emphasis on making home beer brewing equipment simple, quick, comfortable, and smart to use is likely to help the expansion of home beer brewing machine industry over the forecast period. In addition to mashing, filtering, boiling, packaging, and conditioning the fermentation, the products are both reliable and energy-efficient. Some beer brewing machines also have display controls, Wi-Fi connectivity, multi-tap systems, and digital thermostats. Therefore, innovative technologies found in these products are expected to boost their popularity in the coming years. In addition, customer preference for fresh beer in a variety of flavors such as malted barley, honey, and chestnut would fuel industry trends.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Mini Brewer and Full-size Brewer. Based on Mode of Operation, the market is segmented into Automatic and Manual. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Brewie Company, MiniBrew B.V., PicoBrew, Inc., Speidel Tank- und Behälterbau GmbH, WilliamsWarn Ltd., Home Brew West, Kickstarter, PBC, BrewJacket, LLC, and AIBrew Corp.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



Asia Pacific Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Segmentation



By Product



• Mini Brewer and



• Full-size Brewer



By Mode of Operation



• Automatic and



• Manual



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)



• Brewie Company



• MiniBrew B.V.



• PicoBrew, Inc.



• Speidel Tank- und Behälterbau GmbH



• WilliamsWarn Ltd.



• Home Brew West



• Kickstarter, PBC



• BrewJacket, LLC



• AIBrew Corp.



