The global halal cosmetics market accounted for US$ 26 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 86.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.9%.

Halal cosmetics have registered substantial adoption among Muslim consumers due to trending beauty products and increased demand for personal grooming that adhere to religious loyalties.

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market

The beauty product industry has observed a sudden decline in its market due to the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic. Brands are focusing on expanding their supply chains in terms of increasing their E-commerce channel along with providing at-home wellness products, which are highly suited in this volatile business environment. This report will quantify the impact of this pandemic on the halal cosmetics market.

The report "Global Halal Cosmetics Market, By Product Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances), By Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, and Beauty Care), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

Amara Halal Cosmetics is the first company in North America to provide completely Halal-Certified cosmetic products manufactured in the U.S. specifically for the Muslim community. Amara Halal Cosmetics strives to promote awareness in the Muslim community that “Halal isn’t limited to what is consumed as food but also applies to what is put on our skin”.

Analyst View:

The halal cosmetics market growth is driven by growth in the Muslim population, development of the halal market, and rise in compliance with halal certification. Additionally, numerous players involved in the halal cosmetics market creates a productive growth opportunity for the global halal cosmetics market. With the growth in the Muslim population, the various players such as LOreal, P&G, Unilever, and others have impending opportunities to penetrate into the halal cosmetics industry with an aim to meet the growing demands for halal cosmetic products.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Halal Cosmetics Market”, By Product Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances), By Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, and Beauty Care), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global halal cosmetics market accounted for US$ 26 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 86.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the personal care product segment dominates the target market owing to the growing number of Muslims willing to combine personal hygiene with religious observances. Halal personal care products have a wide range of product portfolio that has an extensive application in the daily lives of Muslim consumers due to religious adherence.

By application, halal hair care products include hair oil, hair shampoo, hair gel, conditioner, hair massage creams, and others. Haircare application has been registering a leading position in the halal cosmetics application over the years due to the desire for healthy hair and specific interest along with hair styling, particularly among Muslim women.

By distribution channel, the target market is segmented into the Offline and Online sectors. An online distribution channel is expected to register dominating position for the target market in the coming years.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest market share due to emerging countries such as India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia coupled with improving social-economic factors.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global halal cosmetics market includes Amara Cosmetics Inc., Pure Halal Beauty Inc., SAAF International Ltd, Sampure Minerals, Inika Cosmetics, Martha Tilar Group, One Pure International Group Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corp., MMA Biolab, The Halal Cosmetics Company, Inika, and Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

