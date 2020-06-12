Stockholm, June 12th, 2020 – Today ContextVision presented the company at a webinar arranged by SpareBank 1 Markets in Norway.

CEO Fredrik Palm gave an update of the company’s development and shared the company’s future direction. Please find a PDF-version of the presentation attached. The presentation will also be published on the company's website.

For further information, please contact ContextVision’s CEO, Fredrik Palm, at +46 76 870 25 43 or visit www.contextvision.com.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company that specializes in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, ContextVision is a software partner to leading medical imaging manufacturers around the world. Its cutting-edge technology helps doctors accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

As an industry pioneer for more than 30 years, ContextVision has developed state-of-the-art capabilities in the latest artificial intelligence technologies. By combining these with its well-established GOP technology, the company is introducing a new generation of image enhancement products. ContextVision are determined to expand by approaching the growing digital pathology market with new AI-based decision support tools for pathologists.

The company is based in Sweden, with local representation in the U.S., Russia, Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.





